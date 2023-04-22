"No flat track, no party for Gill" - Twitter reacts to GT opener Shubman Gill's two-ball duck against LSG

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill endured a rare failure when he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.

The dismissal occurred off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the second over of the innings as Gill tamely chipped the delivery to be caught at long-off.

The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this season in the international arena and has continued his purple patch into the IPL, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 138.18.

Despite the rare failure, many fans pounced on the opportunity to label Gill as a flat-track bully.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

KL Siku Kumar @KL_Siku_Kumar This is a brilliant move by KAPTAAN #KLRAHUL , brings the Krunal Panday in the 2nd end and well bowled by KP to dismiss the Inform Gill This is a brilliant move by KAPTAAN #KLRAHUL , brings the Krunal Panday in the 2nd end and well bowled by KP to dismiss the Inform Gill https://t.co/Vtb39Ug5Nw

Cricketcasm @cricketcasm



Apr 21, 2021 - Bowled by Deepak Chahar (plays for Rajasthan)

Mar 28, 2022 - Caught by Deepak Hooda (plays for Rajasthan)

Apr 17, 2022 - Bowled by Mukesh Choudhary (born in Rajasthan)

Apr 22, 2023 - Caught by Ravi Bishnoi (born in Rajasthan)



#IPL2O23 Shubman Gill's ducks in IPLApr 21, 2021 - Bowled by Deepak Chahar (plays for Rajasthan)Mar 28, 2022 - Caught by Deepak Hooda (plays for Rajasthan)Apr 17, 2022 - Bowled by Mukesh Choudhary (born in Rajasthan)Apr 22, 2023 - Caught by Ravi Bishnoi (born in Rajasthan) Shubman Gill's ducks in IPLApr 21, 2021 - Bowled by Deepak Chahar (plays for Rajasthan) Mar 28, 2022 - Caught by Deepak Hooda (plays for Rajasthan)Apr 17, 2022 - Bowled by Mukesh Choudhary (born in Rajasthan)Apr 22, 2023 - Caught by Ravi Bishnoi (born in Rajasthan)#IPL2O23

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



4 - Shubman Gill (38 inns)

4 - Du Plessis (39)

3 - Anuj Rawat (8)

3 - Padikkal (21)

3 - Rahul (34)

3 - Shaw (31)



#GTvLSG Most ducks by openers in IPL since 2021:4 - Shubman Gill (38 inns)4 - Du Plessis (39)3 - Anuj Rawat (8)3 - Padikkal (21)3 - Rahul (34)3 - Shaw (31) Most ducks by openers in IPL since 2021:4 - Shubman Gill (38 inns)4 - Du Plessis (39)3 - Anuj Rawat (8)3 - Padikkal (21)3 - Rahul (34)3 - Shaw (31)#GTvLSG https://t.co/i943lYV8sO

A_ @Kohlifier



These are the signs of being generational .. being targeted at such a young age reminds me of Kohli and Ronaldo when they were young Shubman gill at the age of 23 is so targeted and criticised for every failure despite being so consistent this seasonThese are the signs of being generational.. being targeted at such a young age reminds me of Kohli and Ronaldo when they were young Shubman gill at the age of 23 is so targeted and criticised for every failure despite being so consistent this season These are the signs of being generational👑.. being targeted at such a young age reminds me of Kohli and Ronaldo when they were young 🐐 https://t.co/4dtLE0OBca

` @thegoat_msd should be common knowledge.



shubman gill || ruturaj gaikwad should be common knowledge.shubman gill || ruturaj gaikwad https://t.co/Rni2CCx8oB

Vasudevan K S | வாசுதேவன் கீ ஸ்ரீ🇮🇳 @VasudevanKS4 More than 35 percent of people in D11 selected Gill as captain(Including me).

Now those 35 percent people are out of game! More than 35 percent of people in D11 selected Gill as captain(Including me).Now those 35 percent people are out of game!

Cricket.com @weRcricket



In three innings against LSG, Shubman Gill has two ducks (0 (3) & 0 (2)) and one 50+ score (63).



#LSGvsGT | #IPL2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #QuickByte : Go big or go home!!In three innings against LSG, Shubman Gill has two ducks (0 (3) & 0 (2)) and one 50+ score (63). #QuickByte: Go big or go home!! In three innings against LSG, Shubman Gill has two ducks (0 (3) & 0 (2)) and one 50+ score (63).#LSGvsGT | #IPL2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

हर्षित// Tilak Verma Fc @Italymeraghar



Appointed as an opener

128 SR🥶🥶

Saha - Gill partnership 🤯🤯

Finished with 134 sr last season

Finishing with 120 sr this season ?

Play for selfish runs

Another golden duck 🦆🦆 🤡🤡

Better than Harry brook Shubhman gill woke up feeling dangerousAppointed as an opener128 SR🥶🥶Saha - Gill partnership 🤯🤯Finished with 134 sr last seasonFinishing with 120 sr this season ?Play for selfish runsAnother golden duck 🦆🦆 🤡🤡Better than Harry brook Shubhman gill woke up feeling dangerous Appointed as an opener 😱😱128 SR🥶🥶Saha - Gill partnership 🤯🤯Finished with 134 sr last season 😁😁Finishing with 120 sr this season ? ✅✅✅Play for selfish runs 😆😆Another golden duck 🦆🦆 🤡🤡Better than Harry brook

` @YashCSK_ Gill trying to show intent in the powerplay Gill trying to show intent in the powerplay 😭 https://t.co/AoXJD4YNQD

Psy @PsyfeR888 Giving your wicket to Krunal Pandya, new low for Gill this. Giving your wicket to Krunal Pandya, new low for Gill this.

Sonu Jat @Sonu_jat18



#Gill #shubhmangill #LSGvsGT Believe it or not but shubham gill is a flat track bully, jaha flat track waha party warna 🤷🏻 Believe it or not but shubham gill is a flat track bully, jaha flat track waha party warna 🤷🏻#Gill #shubhmangill #LSGvsGT https://t.co/YKHf315vDu

Sourav Sinha @sourav_sinha Whoever made Gill captain can now go to sleep! Whoever made Gill captain can now go to sleep!

Z @zhashank Gill’s purple patch might be done🥲 Gill’s purple patch might be done🥲

abhi @vikings_cc give up gill you'll never be him give up gill you'll never be him https://t.co/35RvmyDbYF

Shubman Gill is arguably the most in-form batter in the world, averaging over 60 in 18 innings across formats in 2023. He set the world alight with scintillating performances in the recent ODI and T20 series against New Zealand. This includes a double hundred in the first ODI in Hyderabad and a century in the T20 series decider.

Gill also scored a brilliant century in the final test of the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

"Shubman is already in the Sachin-Virat league" - Matthew Hayden heaps praise on the Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been the talk of the cricketing world in 2023

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was effusive in his praise for Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill, predicting that he will become one of the big names in world cricket. Hayden, who has seen the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli from close quarters, placed Gill on a similar pedestal.

Speaking to TOI, the former Aussie great said:

"Shubman is already in the Sachin-Virat league. World cricket needs heroes and he has everything in his game that will help him achieve those heights. He will be one of those icon players for the next 10-15 years."

Matthew Hayden played in the first three years of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring over 1,000 runs at an average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 137.52. He also had a stellar international career, scoring over 14,000 runs with 40 centuries to his name.

Shubman Gill was instrumental in the Gujarat Titans winning the IPL title last year, scoring 483 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33. The Titans are off to a decent start this season with three wins from five games and currently sit in fourth place in the points table.

