"No flat track, no party for Gill" - Twitter reacts to GT opener Shubman Gill's two-ball duck against LSG

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill endured a rare failure when he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.
The dismissal occurred off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the second over of the innings as Gill tamely chipped the delivery to be caught at long-off.
The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this season in the international arena and has continued his purple patch into the IPL, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 138.18.
Despite the rare failure, many fans pounced on the opportunity to label Gill as a flat-track bully.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Shubman Gill is arguably the most in-form batter in the world, averaging over 60 in 18 innings across formats in 2023. He set the world alight with scintillating performances in the recent ODI and T20 series against New Zealand. This includes a double hundred in the first ODI in Hyderabad and a century in the T20 series decider.
Gill also scored a brilliant century in the final test of the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.
"Shubman is already in the Sachin-Virat league" - Matthew Hayden heaps praise on the Shubman Gill
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was effusive in his praise for Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill, predicting that he will become one of the big names in world cricket. Hayden, who has seen the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli from close quarters, placed Gill on a similar pedestal.
Speaking to TOI, the former Aussie great said:
"Shubman is already in the Sachin-Virat league. World cricket needs heroes and he has everything in his game that will help him achieve those heights. He will be one of those icon players for the next 10-15 years."
Matthew Hayden played in the first three years of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring over 1,000 runs at an average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 137.52. He also had a stellar international career, scoring over 14,000 runs with 40 centuries to his name.
Shubman Gill was instrumental in the Gujarat Titans winning the IPL title last year, scoring 483 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33. The Titans are off to a decent start this season with three wins from five games and currently sit in fourth place in the points table.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.