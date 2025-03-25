"No one enjoys IPL as his personal vacations like Glenn Maxwell" - Fans troll Aussie all-rounder for first-ball duck in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell endured a dismal start to his 2025 IPL with a golden duck against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25. The 36-year-old was picked up by the franchise in the 2025 IPL auction for ₹4.2 crores.

Maxwell had already been part of the PBKS setup in two different stints - 2014 to 2017 and 2020. He spent the last four years with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before being let go by the franchise.

Maxwell's third stint with PBKS could not have gotten off to a worse start as he attempted a fatal reverse sweep off his first delivery, only to be trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.

The veteran Aussie is coming off a poor 2025 Champions Trophy, and his ill-advised shot off the first ball in IPL 2025 had fans on X heavily trolling him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued to roast Glenn Maxwell for a dismal start to his IPL 2025 campaign, saying:

"Glenn Maxwell came, saw, and immediately left. Mission accomplished."

"There is a tough competition out there... Glenn Maxwell has given another opportunity to Rohit Sharma to equal his record... arrey bhai "ZERO" wala," tweeted a fan.

"Glenn Maxwell is the biggest Fraud in IPL history, he just came in IPL for money & vacation, never contributed even 1% to his franchise as he does for his Aussie team," a fan said.

PBKS post massive total despite Glenn Maxwell's failure

PBKS produced a brilliant batting display to kickstart the Shreyas Iyer era in their opening game of the 2025 IPL season against GT. The skipper himself led from the front with his highest IPL score of 97* from 42 deliveries, which included an incredible nine maximums and five boundaries.

Iyer's blistering knock propelled PBKS to a mammoth 243/5 in 20 overs after GT won the toss and elected to field first. The captain was well supported by a sensational 23-ball 47 from opener Priyansh Arya and No.7 Shashank Singh with a quickfire 44* off 16 balls.

PBKS have been arguably the worst-performing side in IPL history, including a drought of 10 consecutive years without playoff qualification since 2015. However, they acquired last season's title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer at the 2025 auction in a bid to turn things around this season.

The 243 is Punjab's second-highest total in their IPL history, behind only the 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) they successfully chased down last year.

