"No Pakistan no party" - Fans react as Virat Kohli falls for just 3 runs in Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka

After a sensational century against Pakistan, Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply for a 12-ball 3 in India's Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage weaved his magic as he dotted Kohli up before having him chip a back of a length delivery into the hands of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka short mid-wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The ball gripped in the surface and with India's No. 3 batter playing it off the back foot, he failed to keep it along the ground or get enough elevation.

Fans reacted to Kohli falling cheaply not even 24 hours on the back of his masterful unbeaten 122 against Pakistan, citing how yet another inexperienced bowler has bamboozled him in recent times.

Here are some fan reactions to Kohli's outing on X (formerly Twitter):

Rohit Sharma follows Virat Kohli as Dunith Wellalage torments India in Asia Cup 2023 clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss in Colombo under hot and humid conditions. The pitch in use was significantly drier to the one laid out for the match against Pakistan. However, yet another strong opening partnership between Rohit and Shubman Gill set the Men in Blue on their way.

Rohit became the sixth Indian to reach the landmark of 10,000 ODI runs with a delightful straight six off Kasun Rajitha as he waltzed his way to another half-century.

Things took a turn once Wellalage was brought into the attack in the 12th over though. A beautiful delivery saw him flatten Shubman Gill's off stump before he sent Kohli packing in his next over.

This was followed by one that went straight on and kept a fraction low to breach Rohit's defense as the skipper departed for 53 off 48 deliveries.

Expand Tweet

With the ball stopping and turning, it's a big task on hand for the incumbent batters Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. At the time of writing, India are 116/3 in 22 overs and have a long way to go to post a big total. Axar Patel, who replaced Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, should have a big role to play on this track with both bat and ball.

