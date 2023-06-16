"No Pakistan no party"- Fans slam Harry Brook for freak dismissal during Ashes 2023

England batter Harry Brook got dismissed in an unusual way off Nathan Lyon's bowling on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. The right-hander's lack of judgement resulted in the freak dismissal, while he could also consider himself a tad unlucky.

Lyon got the ball to pitch on leg and got some steep bounce from a good length. Brook initially tried to work it around the square region, but missed it completely as it hit his thigh pad and lobbed in the air. The close-in fielders also seemed to be searching for the ball as they thought Brook would have gloved it.

The right-hander had no idea where the ball was and by the time anyone knew, the ball took a ricoshet off Harry Brook's back and hit the stumps. Australian players celebrated as they knew they got a lucky break, while Brook had to make an embarrassing walk back to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter trolled Harry Brook for not quite being aware of where the ball was and not even trying to ensure he could pad it away from the stumps. Here are some of the reactions:

Harry Brook's wicket puts England on the back foot on Day 1

England's BazBall approach got them off to a great start against Australia on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test. However, they have also lost quite a few wickets on their way and Australia could sniff getting them bowled out before the end of day's play.

Zak Crawley scored a fine half-century, but most of the England batters have got out after getting off to a good start. While this is the risk they run with the ultra-attacking approach, it will be interesting to see if England bat a bit cautiously as they have lost half their side with not even 200 runs on the board.

