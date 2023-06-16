Create

"No Pakistan no party"- Fans slam Harry Brook for freak dismissal during Ashes 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jun 16, 2023 19:37 IST
Fans trolled Harry Brook for his embarrassing dismissal (P.C.:Twitter)
England batter Harry Brook got dismissed in an unusual way off Nathan Lyon's bowling on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Friday, June 16. The right-hander's lack of judgement resulted in the freak dismissal, while he could also consider himself a tad unlucky.

Lyon got the ball to pitch on leg and got some steep bounce from a good length. Brook initially tried to work it around the square region, but missed it completely as it hit his thigh pad and lobbed in the air. The close-in fielders also seemed to be searching for the ball as they thought Brook would have gloved it.

The right-hander had no idea where the ball was and by the time anyone knew, the ball took a ricoshet off Harry Brook's back and hit the stumps. Australian players celebrated as they knew they got a lucky break, while Brook had to make an embarrassing walk back to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter trolled Harry Brook for not quite being aware of where the ball was and not even trying to ensure he could pad it away from the stumps. Here are some of the reactions:

Test format fraud, academy hater Harry Brook gone #Ashes23 https://t.co/Dkg3VBMMm5
What a terribly weird dismissal that was for Harry BrookLobs up in the air, Australia looking up for the catch, and then the ball lands and hits the stumpsLol 😆 🤣 😂
Brook is bowled in bizarre fashion by Lyon, before Hazlewood has Stokes caught behind for 1 😲No Pakistani bowler no party for Harry brook 🤣🤣🤣🤣#AUSvsENG #ENGvAUS #TheAshes https://t.co/2Q5yB0zal9
No Pakistan no party for Harry brook 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #TheAshes #Ashes23 https://t.co/uwl5hxvdSy
Peculiar dismissal of Harry Brook in the Ashes! 🙄https://t.co/N8nxy0SRwk
Harry Brook plays like a precocious young park cricketer with a big mouth and rich parents.That feels like a fitting dismissal.#Ashes
brook’s failures give me happiness
As very unlucky as it was, Harry Brook spoke openly about taking Nathan Lyon on. But gets out not playing a shot at all. #ENGvAUS
There’s a fine line between exciting cricket and stupid cricket and I’m afraid we’ve crossed it twitter.com/englandcricket…
Don’t know why, but this felt like justice! #Ashes2023 twitter.com/englandcricket…
bro was holding the pose 😭 twitter.com/englandcricket…
"Glad I could shut them up" 👀😁 twitter.com/englandcricket…
@englandcricket Why didn't he guard his stumps? Schoolboy error.

Harry Brook's wicket puts England on the back foot on Day 1

England's BazBall approach got them off to a great start against Australia on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test. However, they have also lost quite a few wickets on their way and Australia could sniff getting them bowled out before the end of day's play.

Zak Crawley scored a fine half-century, but most of the England batters have got out after getting off to a good start. While this is the risk they run with the ultra-attacking approach, it will be interesting to see if England bat a bit cautiously as they have lost half their side with not even 200 runs on the board.

