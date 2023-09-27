"No real intent to win" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma and Co. suffer 66-run loss in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Team India suffered a 66-run loss in the third and final ODI of their home series against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

While the Men in Blue lost the third encounter, they won the series 2-1, courtesy of their back-to-back victories in the first two encounters. The visitors posted an imposing 353-run target after electing to bat first in the third contest.

While India were off to an impressive start, with Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56) notching up fine half-centuries, they were ultimately bundled out for 286 in 49.4 overs.

Following the match, a few Indian supporters suggested that India could struggle while chasing big scores at the World Cup 2023. Here's how fans on social media reacted to India's defeat:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia's Glenn Maxwell emerged as the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets while conceding just 40 runs from his full quota of 10 overs. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

"We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team" - Rohit Sharma on Indian squad

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the team management is very clear about their plans for the World Cup 2023.

He opined that the move to rest a few players ahead of the ICC event was to ensure that they remain fresh for the crucial assignment. Sharma said:

"When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months."

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah's return, Sharma added:

"I'm pretty happy, more importantly how he feels body-wise, he has got so much skill, one bad game can happen to anyone. How he feels mentally and body-wise is key for us and that's looking good for us."

Bumrah picked up three wickets in the third ODI. However, he gave away 81 runs from his 10 overs, recording his joint-most expensive spell in ODIs.