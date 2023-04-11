"Not Everyone is Dhoni" - Fans react after Dinesh Karthik's fumble off final delivery allows LSG to emerge victorious vs RCB in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters managed to steal a run (byes) after an unfortunate fumble by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off the final delivery of the match to register a hard-fought win by one wicket. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted a high-scoring thriller on Monday, April 10.
The match then went down to the wire as LSG needed one run from the final ball with lower-order batters Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi at the crease. Harshal Patel's delivery managed to beat Avesh's bat, but keeper Dinesh Karthik could not collect the ball cleanly. It allowed Avesh and Bishnoi to take a run (byes) and win the match for their side.
The drama that ensued during the final delivery involving Dinesh Karthik's misfielding under pressure evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.
A section of them trolled him mercilessly by mentioning his inability to maintain composure and finish the job in a crunch moment. A few others showed their empathetic side and felt that RCB did not suffer a loss only due to Karthik's fault.
Here are some of the best reactions:
LSG's middle-order batters Pooran and Stoinis save the day against RCB with special knoks
RCB batted first and made 212/2, courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. LSG then found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 23/3 at the end of 4 overs in the chase. Their captain KL Rahul (18 off 20 balls) also struggled miserably for timing, as things looked bleak for the visiting side.
Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30 balls) played a magnificent knock and tried to keep his side alive. He perished while doing the same after reaching his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 balls) came in and resumed from where Stoinis had left the job. He smashed his way to a half-century in just 15 balls as the required rate came down exponentially to nearly six runs per over.
Mohammed Siraj (3/22) dismissed Pooran and brought his side back into the contest. The tailenders took LSG over the line in the final over.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.