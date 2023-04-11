Create

"Not Everyone is Dhoni" - Fans react after Dinesh Karthik's fumble off final delivery allows LSG to emerge victorious vs RCB in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 11, 2023 01:51 IST
Fans react after LSG pulled off a last ball win against RCB on Monday.
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters managed to steal a run (byes) after an unfortunate fumble by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off the final delivery of the match to register a hard-fought win by one wicket. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted a high-scoring thriller on Monday, April 10.

The match then went down to the wire as LSG needed one run from the final ball with lower-order batters Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi at the crease. Harshal Patel's delivery managed to beat Avesh's bat, but keeper Dinesh Karthik could not collect the ball cleanly. It allowed Avesh and Bishnoi to take a run (byes) and win the match for their side.

The drama that ensued during the final delivery involving Dinesh Karthik's misfielding under pressure evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

A section of them trolled him mercilessly by mentioning his inability to maintain composure and finish the job in a crunch moment. A few others showed their empathetic side and felt that RCB did not suffer a loss only due to Karthik's fault.

Here are some of the best reactions:

I'm sorry dhoni i compared u with a player like dinesh karthik 💔 https://t.co/S5vXXFa5QE
anr day of thanking Ashwin Anna for doing this and saving us that day, Dinesh Karthik had almost bottled that game asw 😭 https://t.co/A4WmnbBUGW
RCB fans to #dineshkarthik #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/lFzIj9mw3T
This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball #RCBvLSGhttps://t.co/Hz6AquhUQY
This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball #RCBvLSGtwitter.com/VKfanatic111/s…
Biggest Achievement of Dinesh Karthik is getting compared to Dhoni!!!Choker for real 😭 https://t.co/fsSfUxO1J4
Dinesh Karthik. What a choker. Man!! Ashwin saved us that day#RCBvsLSG https://t.co/Cz7p3wEN9U
Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG
Dinesh Karthik proved why MS DHONI played ahead of him and why Dhoni is a LEGEND. #RCBvLSG https://t.co/W4AkZ5QcKk
"Dinesh Karthik shouldn't be blamed for today's loss."#RCBvLSG https://t.co/npdEVyDdWw
Dinesh Karthik you are not Ms Dhoni bruh !🤣Vintage Haarcb is back 🔥#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG https://t.co/oZcpE9It8q
Dinesh karthik if nidahas trophy final didn't exist https://t.co/eFXoqiB39i
Being compared with MS Dhoni is the Biggest achievement for Dinesh Karthik. https://t.co/1343JoGAtY
RCB: C'mon we will this match..Dinesh Karthik: #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/9D5ePPO2ws
Dinesh Karthik in today's match#RCBvsLSG https://t.co/eIfXW0V4Gi
Dinesh Karthik Supremacy 🔥🥺#RCBvLSG https://t.co/biJd7siqCr
Dinesh Karthik right now : https://t.co/Pjm5LI4Zmy
Virat kohli to Dinesh Karthik after match https://t.co/3aNrSWyVYd
Dinesh Karthik 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ypLqURwm2Z
Not Everyone is #Dhoni #RCBvsLSG #RCB #DK #dineshkarthik #ViratKohli https://t.co/xOCGU8Nupy
Dinesh karthik : https://t.co/SWdICnUmJz
RCB players punishing Dinesh Karthik in the Dressing room. #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/oQqBsWugyf
Dinesh Karthik in Dressing Room 😑 https://t.co/IwjPUXcNoQ
Dinesh Karthik on last ball🤣👇 #LSGvsRCBhttps://t.co/PB74LIK6N0
Public Service Announcement: Dinesh Karthik's fumble cost RCB only one run. They didn't lose the game because of that one run taken. #RCBvLSG

LSG's middle-order batters Pooran and Stoinis save the day against RCB with special knoks

RCB batted first and made 212/2, courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. LSG then found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 23/3 at the end of 4 overs in the chase. Their captain KL Rahul (18 off 20 balls) also struggled miserably for timing, as things looked bleak for the visiting side.

Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30 balls) played a magnificent knock and tried to keep his side alive. He perished while doing the same after reaching his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 balls) came in and resumed from where Stoinis had left the job. He smashed his way to a half-century in just 15 balls as the required rate came down exponentially to nearly six runs per over.

Mohammed Siraj (3/22) dismissed Pooran and brought his side back into the contest. The tailenders took LSG over the line in the final over.

