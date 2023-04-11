"Not Everyone is Dhoni" - Fans react after Dinesh Karthik's fumble off final delivery allows LSG to emerge victorious vs RCB in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters managed to steal a run (byes) after an unfortunate fumble by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off the final delivery of the match to register a hard-fought win by one wicket. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted a high-scoring thriller on Monday, April 10.

The match then went down to the wire as LSG needed one run from the final ball with lower-order batters Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi at the crease. Harshal Patel's delivery managed to beat Avesh's bat, but keeper Dinesh Karthik could not collect the ball cleanly. It allowed Avesh and Bishnoi to take a run (byes) and win the match for their side.

The drama that ensued during the final delivery involving Dinesh Karthik's misfielding under pressure evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

A section of them trolled him mercilessly by mentioning his inability to maintain composure and finish the job in a crunch moment. A few others showed their empathetic side and felt that RCB did not suffer a loss only due to Karthik's fault.

Here are some of the best reactions:

M. @IconicKohIi I'm sorry dhoni i compared u with a player like dinesh karthik I'm sorry dhoni i compared u with a player like dinesh karthik 💔 https://t.co/S5vXXFa5QE

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets anr day of thanking Ashwin Anna for doing this and saving us that day, Dinesh Karthik had almost bottled that game asw anr day of thanking Ashwin Anna for doing this and saving us that day, Dinesh Karthik had almost bottled that game asw 😭 https://t.co/A4WmnbBUGW

the calm and polite dude @the_shrewd_dude



This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball #RCBvLSG This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball #RCBvLSGhttps://t.co/Hz6AquhUQY

👌⭐👑 @superking1815

#RCBvLSG

twitter.com/VKfanatic111/s… This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball This is the difference between Dinesh Karthik and MSD. Dhoni wouldn't have given that last ball run, Karthik missed a similar chance on last ball #RCBvLSGtwitter.com/VKfanatic111/s…

Verot Choli @VerotCholi

Choker for real Biggest Achievement of Dinesh Karthik is getting compared to Dhoni!!!Choker for real Biggest Achievement of Dinesh Karthik is getting compared to Dhoni!!!Choker for real 😭 https://t.co/fsSfUxO1J4

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG

Kachra Seth @Kachra_Se



#RCBvLSG Dinesh Karthik proved why MS DHONI played ahead of him and why Dhoni is a LEGEND. Dinesh Karthik proved why MS DHONI played ahead of him and why Dhoni is a LEGEND. #RCBvLSG https://t.co/W4AkZ5QcKk

ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 @TuJoMilaa



Vintage Haarcb is back

#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG Dinesh Karthik you are not Ms Dhoni bruh !🤣Vintage Haarcb is back Dinesh Karthik you are not Ms Dhoni bruh !🤣Vintage Haarcb is back 🔥#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG https://t.co/oZcpE9It8q

Atharv 18 @ragghu2004 Dinesh karthik if nidahas trophy final didn't exist Dinesh karthik if nidahas trophy final didn't exist https://t.co/eFXoqiB39i

🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ @katthikathir Being compared with MS Dhoni is the Biggest achievement for Dinesh Karthik. Being compared with MS Dhoni is the Biggest achievement for Dinesh Karthik. https://t.co/1343JoGAtY

Kofta @sharmajiihere Dinesh Karthik right now : Dinesh Karthik right now : https://t.co/Pjm5LI4Zmy

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Virat kohli to Dinesh Karthik after match Virat kohli to Dinesh Karthik after match https://t.co/3aNrSWyVYd

Riot-Su @kankeneeche RCB players punishing Dinesh Karthik in the Dressing room. #RCBvsLSG RCB players punishing Dinesh Karthik in the Dressing room. #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/oQqBsWugyf

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42 Public Service Announcement: Dinesh Karthik's fumble cost RCB only one run. They didn't lose the game because of that one run taken. #RCBvLSG Public Service Announcement: Dinesh Karthik's fumble cost RCB only one run. They didn't lose the game because of that one run taken. #RCBvLSG

LSG's middle-order batters Pooran and Stoinis save the day against RCB with special knoks

RCB batted first and made 212/2, courtesy of half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. LSG then found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 23/3 at the end of 4 overs in the chase. Their captain KL Rahul (18 off 20 balls) also struggled miserably for timing, as things looked bleak for the visiting side.

Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30 balls) played a magnificent knock and tried to keep his side alive. He perished while doing the same after reaching his half-century. Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 balls) came in and resumed from where Stoinis had left the job. He smashed his way to a half-century in just 15 balls as the required rate came down exponentially to nearly six runs per over.

Mohammed Siraj (3/22) dismissed Pooran and brought his side back into the contest. The tailenders took LSG over the line in the final over.

