"Now call it 'bat tampering'" - Fans troll Australian media as Ravindra Jadeja smashes fifty on Day 2 of 1st IND vs AUS Test

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone for Team India during the opening Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur.
After picking up a five-wicket haul on his comeback from injury on Day 1, Jadeja scored a valuable half-century on Day 2 (Friday, February 10). The 34-year-old’s all-around contribution put the hosts in the driving seat.
Team India closed the day at 321-7, with Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) ensuring that the hosts lead by 144 runs. The duo will look to stretch the lead around 200 to put the visitors under pressure in the second innings.
Fans were delighted at witnessing Ravindra Jadeja’s immediate impact following a lengthy injury layoff.
Some took a dig at the Australian media for alleging him of ball tampering when Jadeja was using pain-relieving cream on the finger of his bowling hand. The video recordings were widely shared on social media.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Earlier in the day, India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with 120 off 212 balls, including two sixes and 15 boundaries, with the other top-order batters failing to deliver. For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy starred with a five-wicket haul.
Why is Ravindra Jadeja key to India’s success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?
Jadeja once again shone for Team India against Australia in the ongoing Test. Besides his half-century, Jadeja got rid of key Australian batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.
Jadeja's fifer (5-47) helped India bundle out the visitors for a paltry 177 in 63.5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket apiece.
For the uninitiated, Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker for India during Australia's last tour of India in 2016-17. With 25 scalps, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the four-Test series.
Overall, Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 68 wickets in 13 Tests against the Aussies, including four fifers. The left-hander has also scored five half-centuries against Australia. The left-arm spinner will now look to complete 250 wickets. He's three away from the landrmak, playing his 61st Test.
