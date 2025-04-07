"Now I realised why Gautam Gambhir was promoting Washington Sundar"- Fans react as GT all-rounder scores 49 (29) in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar surprised the fans by playing a knock of 49 runs off 29 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. GT promoted Sundar to number four ahead of proven match-winners like Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia, and the all-rounder did not disappoint.

Ad

After the dismissals of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, Sundar launched a counter-attack on the SRH team in the IPL 2025 clash. He recorded the highest score of his IPL career and narrowly missed out on a well-deserved half-century by just one run.

During his knock, Washington Sundar smashed five fours and two sixes. He maintained an excellent strike rate of 168.97. Reacting to his performance, an X user recollected how coach Gautam Gambhir would promote Sundar in India's T20I team and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Now I realised why Gautam Gambhir was promoting Washington Sundar in England T20Is."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan opined that Sundar can bat higher for India in the Test format as well. Here's what he tweeted:

"Trust me, Washington Sundar has the ability to bat in the top 4 for india in the test match. His story can become very much similar like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. He is technically so sound, India must utilise his full potential."

Ad

Another X user jokingly compared Sundar's performance with Ravichandran Ashwin at 1/3rd of his price and posted this meme:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Milestones just hate Sundar"- Fans react to Washington Sundar's excellent batting

Sundar has played some top-quality knocks for India as well. However, he has missed out on well-deserved centuries in Test cricket multiple times. Even in IPL 2025, he got out for 49 against SRH. An X user joked:

"Milestones just hate Sundar."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another popular X user showered praise on GT's all-rounder and commented:

"49 (29) on debut for Gujarat Titans coming in at No.4. Splendid performance by Sundar, his batting abilities are superb."

Expand Tweet

While Sundar lost his wicket on 49, his partnership with Shubman Gill placed GT in a comfortable position. GT defeated SRH by seven wickets in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More