"One of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL"- Fans react after Venkatesh Iyer's blazing 83 vs GT in IPL 2023

After a couple of poor performances, Venkatesh Iyer made a roaring comeback to form with a scintillating knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 9). He hit 83 (off 40 balls) in the chase to keep KKR in the hunt during the chase of 205 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On the back of enterprising half-centuries from Vijay Shankar (63*) and Sai Sudharsan (58), they managed to scale a daunting total of 204/4 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he ended up scalping three wickets.
In reply, KKR openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) and N Jagadeesan (6) failed to give a decent start as they fell cheaply. With 28/2 on the board after four overs, Kolkata looked in a troubling situation in a steep chase.
Venkatesh Iyer joined hands with captain Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls) and put on a dominating 100-run partnership for the third wicket. KKR stormed back into the contest in style with the duo's partnership.
Iyer looked in sublime touch as he smashed the bowlers around the park with aplomb. It was a welcome sight for the Knight Riders after their top-order failed miserably over the last two games.
However, Venkatesh Iyer could not finish the job by himself as he perished in the 16th over, trying a big hit. Nonetheless, KKR fans were elated to witness Venkatesh Iyer back at his best after a lean patch of form. They expressed their reactions to the same through Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Rinku Singh takes KKR home against GT after Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal
After Iyer's departure in the 16th over, the match looked to be in the balance. Rashid Khan then came in and tipped the balance in favor of the Gujarat Titans by picking up a sensational hat-trick in the 17th over.
Things looked bleak for KKR after that, as they were left with only tailenders in the company of lone batter Rinku Singh. The KKR batter held his composure and played one of the most destructive knocks in IPL history. Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five balls to take KKR over the line.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.