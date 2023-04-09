"One of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL"- Fans react after Venkatesh Iyer's blazing 83 vs GT in IPL 2023

After a couple of poor performances, Venkatesh Iyer made a roaring comeback to form with a scintillating knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 9). He hit 83 (off 40 balls) in the chase to keep KKR in the hunt during the chase of 205 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On the back of enterprising half-centuries from Vijay Shankar (63*) and Sai Sudharsan (58), they managed to scale a daunting total of 204/4 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he ended up scalping three wickets.

In reply, KKR openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) and N Jagadeesan (6) failed to give a decent start as they fell cheaply. With 28/2 on the board after four overs, Kolkata looked in a troubling situation in a steep chase.

Venkatesh Iyer joined hands with captain Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls) and put on a dominating 100-run partnership for the third wicket. KKR stormed back into the contest in style with the duo's partnership.

Iyer looked in sublime touch as he smashed the bowlers around the park with aplomb. It was a welcome sight for the Knight Riders after their top-order failed miserably over the last two games.

However, Venkatesh Iyer could not finish the job by himself as he perished in the 16th over, trying a big hit. Nonetheless, KKR fans were elated to witness Venkatesh Iyer back at his best after a lean patch of form. They expressed their reactions to the same through Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A stupendous innings by Venkatesh Iyer!



83 in just 40 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Missed out on a century here, outstanding batting by Venky! He's back. A stupendous innings by Venkatesh Iyer!83 in just 40 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Missed out on a century here, outstanding batting by Venky! He's back. https://t.co/lssJii4adI

KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ @KKRSince2011 35 odd in the first match now 50 in 26 balls against GT🏏



Venkatesh Iyer is Back!! 35 odd in the first match now 50 in 26 balls against GT🏏Venkatesh Iyer is Back!! https://t.co/U6Zijuk9z7

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Sabko Barabar peeta hai Venkatesh iyer ne… Sabko Barabar peeta hai Venkatesh iyer ne…

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra Loyalty. Many people don't understand the word of this word. Both Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have shown them today and that too at their home. Take it. Loyalty. Many people don't understand the word of this word. Both Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have shown them today and that too at their home. Take it.

Div🦁 @div_yumm Venkatesh iyer starts performing after Hardik Pandya gets out. Perfect replacement Venkatesh iyer starts performing after Hardik Pandya gets out. Perfect replacement https://t.co/T2KCx8G0pL

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 Andre Russell is just not having any luck on his side in this IPL. This could have been his moment. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's innings going in vain? #GTvsKKR Andre Russell is just not having any luck on his side in this IPL. This could have been his moment. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's innings going in vain? #GTvsKKR #IPL2023

Parvati @paro_nair



Couldn't believe what has just happened.



Solid innings from



#GTvKKR #VenkateshIyer #RinkuSingh OMG!!!Couldn't believe what has just happened. @KKRiders - You beauty! Won it from nowhere. Cricket at it's best.Solid innings from @venkateshiyer and @rinkusingh235 was just out of the world OMG!!!Couldn't believe what has just happened. @KKRiders - You beauty! Won it from nowhere. Cricket at it's best. Solid innings from @venkateshiyer and @rinkusingh235 was just out of the world 🔥#GTvKKR #VenkateshIyer #RinkuSingh

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Hardik Pandya is Injured and Venkatesh Iyer Starts performing Hardik Pandya is Injured and Venkatesh Iyer Starts performing 😭😂 https://t.co/8HwIxys6h3

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Venkatesh Iyer was so disappointed when he got out. But he played a remarkable innings in under pressure. Well played, Venkatesh! Venkatesh Iyer was so disappointed when he got out. But he played a remarkable innings in under pressure. Well played, Venkatesh! https://t.co/FKuaYiPL5s

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of a crazy knock from Venkatesh Iyer.



83 runs from 40 balls while chasing 200+ against the defending champions, one to remember in this IPL. End of a crazy knock from Venkatesh Iyer. 83 runs from 40 balls while chasing 200+ against the defending champions, one to remember in this IPL. https://t.co/lyQEX3Ap5I

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Whatever happens, This knock from Venkatesh Iyer will end as one of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL. Whatever happens, This knock from Venkatesh Iyer will end as one of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL.

Rinku Singh takes KKR home against GT after Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal

After Iyer's departure in the 16th over, the match looked to be in the balance. Rashid Khan then came in and tipped the balance in favor of the Gujarat Titans by picking up a sensational hat-trick in the 17th over.

Things looked bleak for KKR after that, as they were left with only tailenders in the company of lone batter Rinku Singh. The KKR batter held his composure and played one of the most destructive knocks in IPL history. Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five balls to take KKR over the line.

