"One of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL"- Fans react after Venkatesh Iyer's blazing 83 vs GT in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 09, 2023 19:50 IST
Fans hail Venkatesh Iyer for his 83 vs GT on Sunday.
After a couple of poor performances, Venkatesh Iyer made a roaring comeback to form with a scintillating knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 9). He hit 83 (off 40 balls) in the chase to keep KKR in the hunt during the chase of 205 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On the back of enterprising half-centuries from Vijay Shankar (63*) and Sai Sudharsan (58), they managed to scale a daunting total of 204/4 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he ended up scalping three wickets.

In reply, KKR openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) and N Jagadeesan (6) failed to give a decent start as they fell cheaply. With 28/2 on the board after four overs, Kolkata looked in a troubling situation in a steep chase.

Venkatesh Iyer joined hands with captain Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls) and put on a dominating 100-run partnership for the third wicket. KKR stormed back into the contest in style with the duo's partnership.

Iyer looked in sublime touch as he smashed the bowlers around the park with aplomb. It was a welcome sight for the Knight Riders after their top-order failed miserably over the last two games.

However, Venkatesh Iyer could not finish the job by himself as he perished in the 16th over, trying a big hit. Nonetheless, KKR fans were elated to witness Venkatesh Iyer back at his best after a lean patch of form. They expressed their reactions to the same through Twitter.

A stupendous innings by Venkatesh Iyer!83 in just 40 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Missed out on a century here, outstanding batting by Venky! He's back. https://t.co/lssJii4adI
35 odd in the first match now 50 in 26 balls against GT🏏Venkatesh Iyer is Back!! https://t.co/U6Zijuk9z7
Sabko Barabar peeta hai Venkatesh iyer ne…
Amazing win this for @KKRiders !! Great knocks by @venkateshiyer skipper @NitishRana_27 and the mad finish by the new star of KKR @rinkusingh235 !! Can’t be more happy for the little man!! #KKRvsGT #IPL2023
Remembering King's message to King's Men, BELIEVE IN YOURSELF 🙌Faith is everything 💜Congratulations to @iamsrk & @KKRiders 💜✨Thank you @rinkusingh235 for that FANtastic finish 🤗 we love you @venkateshiyer & @NitishRana_27 for holding the ground strong when it's much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/p5kK95Klg6
Loyalty. Many people don't understand the word of this word. Both Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh have shown them today and that too at their home. Take it.
Venkatesh iyer starts performing after Hardik Pandya gets out. Perfect replacement https://t.co/T2KCx8G0pL
What A Innings by Venkatesh Iyer!👏👏#IPL2023 #GTvKKR https://t.co/ukXIIbolo9
Me after watching Vijay Shankar and Venkatesh iyer batting :#GTvsKKR https://t.co/VHC0ZP7gsw
Venkatesh Iyer apology form https://t.co/90J06SPhvs
Andre Russell is just not having any luck on his side in this IPL. This could have been his moment. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's innings going in vain? #GTvsKKR #IPL2023
Venkatesh Iyer completed his fifty...KKR Fans: https://t.co/7XqNyynxbe
OMG!!!Couldn't believe what has just happened. @KKRiders - You beauty! Won it from nowhere. Cricket at it's best. Solid innings from @venkateshiyer and @rinkusingh235 was just out of the world 🔥#GTvKKR #VenkateshIyer #RinkuSingh
"Desh aur Videsh Charchya Venkatesh" This Line so Classy For Venkatesh Iyer. @cricketaakash Sir https://t.co/5YDiDZAdsf
Hardik Pandya is Injured and Venkatesh Iyer Starts performing 😭😂 https://t.co/8HwIxys6h3
#GTvsKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsGTWorld cup this year and India facing no. 4 batsman problem.Venkatesh Iyer : https://t.co/YP0vjbrGOP
Venkatesh Iyer was so disappointed when he got out. But he played a remarkable innings in under pressure. Well played, Venkatesh! https://t.co/FKuaYiPL5s
End of a crazy knock from Venkatesh Iyer. 83 runs from 40 balls while chasing 200+ against the defending champions, one to remember in this IPL. https://t.co/lyQEX3Ap5I
Whatever happens, This knock from Venkatesh Iyer will end as one of the most incredible clean hitting knocks ever in IPL.

Rinku Singh takes KKR home against GT after Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal

After Iyer's departure in the 16th over, the match looked to be in the balance. Rashid Khan then came in and tipped the balance in favor of the Gujarat Titans by picking up a sensational hat-trick in the 17th over.

Things looked bleak for KKR after that, as they were left with only tailenders in the company of lone batter Rinku Singh. The KKR batter held his composure and played one of the most destructive knocks in IPL history. Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five balls to take KKR over the line.

