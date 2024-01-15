One national selector to be axed as BCCI invites fresh applications for men's selection committee

One of the four national members of chief selector Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee is likely to be removed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited fresh applications for the job on Monday.

Agarkar is currently supported by Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sunder Das, and S Sharath. While Agarkar and Ankola belong to the West Zone, Banerjee is from the East Zone, Das from the Central Zone, and Sharath from the South Zone.

The selection committees are often comprised of one member from each zone. That's one of the reasons why earlier reports have suggested that Ankolka could be the man on his way out from the committee.

Although it remains to be seen who applies now the likes of Maninder Singh, Nayan Mongia, Rajesh Chauhan, and Sameer Dighe were among the applicants for two available spots in November last year. Eventually, Ankola and Banerjee got the job then.

The new selector's immediate major assignment would be selecting squads for the final three home Tests against England and then judging on international and IPL form, finalizing a squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

BCCI's criteria for new national selector

According to the BCCI's notice on its website, the applicants for the job need to have played either seven Tests or 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The candidate should have retired at least five years before putting their name as well.

"No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee," the notice added.

The board gave January 25, 6 pm IST, as the last date for submitting applications.

