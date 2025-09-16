  • home icon
  "One that is sitting outside will always have a question" - Former India batter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad [Watch]

"One that is sitting outside will always have a question" - Former India batter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Sep 16, 2025 23:38 IST
Former India batter Ajay Jadeja has reacted to Ruturaj Gaikwad's omission from India's 15-man squad for Asia Cup 2025. Replying to a fan's query on X (formerly Twitter), the 54-year-old said that there was no end to the debate, regarding the selection and omission of players in India when only 11 could feature in a playing XI.

Jadeja admitted that he had vouched for Gaikwad's selection in India's squad for the continental tournament. He admitted that he kept selectors on a high pedestal for the job they do in choosing teams. The 54-year-old said on Sony Sports:

“This is what makes selection unique. You can form any team you wish, regardless of who the selectors are. Those who have been selectors, I keep them on a high pedestal. You can select whatever team you want, the one that is sitting outside will always have a question in his/her mind saying, ‘Why hasn’t this player been picked? Or that player been picked.’ The second XI that has been picked also raises questions about those who have gone there to play. These questions will never end. But I agree with him, and if you saw the show, I had supported Ruturaj”.
“When you get a chance to play, ensure you score enough runs or take enough wickets that you don’t have to face any problems. Because this is inevitable. Only 11 get to play from lakhs of players. The ones who got to play are fortunate.”
Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked to play for West Zone in the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy 2025 in Bengaluru. The Maharashtra batter made 200 runs in the only match he played in, that included a 206-ball 184 against Central Zone in the semifinal.

Former players and selectors question the omission of other players from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

The announcement of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad saw several former players and selectors question the omission of a few players. The notable exclusions which raised a debate were those of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had expressed his displeasure over the omissions of both players from the squad.

Former chairman of men's selection committee MSK Prasad had said Mohammed Siraj could also have been picked in the 15-man squad for the continental event. India booked their place in the Super 4 stage after United Arab Emirates defeated Oman by 42 runs on Monday, September 15.

