"Only RCB can lose a match from a winning position"- Fans react as RCB falter in final stages of chase against CSK in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost a close encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by just eight runs on Monday. Chasing a record 227 runs to win the game, Bangalore ended up with 218/8 in their 20 overs.

The target looked far-fetched when Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror were dismissed right at the start of the chase. However, Glenn Maxwell (76) and skipper Faf du Plessis' (62) shared a 126-run stand, which put RCB ahead in the chase.

However, wickets started to tumble at regular intervals after Maxwell was dismissed and the RCB just lost their way. Some fans on Twitter were disappointed, while others trolled the hosts for not finishing off the chase after getting into the driver's seat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ansh Shah @asmemesss If choking is an art than RCB is Picasso of it If choking is an art than RCB is Picasso of it https://t.co/Oy2XKgpnsu

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 You know it very well, When did RCB actually bottle the match. You know it very well, When did RCB actually bottle the match. https://t.co/uhjL16Yz7d

Sagar @sagarcasm RCB fans be like RCB fans be like https://t.co/PThTO9rpzh

Time flies but RCB luck remain same

#RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 From here To hereTime flies but RCB luck remain same From here To here Time flies but RCB luck remain same#RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/UHDtDPqpVG

Just RCB Fans right now



#Haarcb #RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 Everyone chanting RCB RCB, But RCB break the heart . Only RCB can lose this matchJust RCB Fans right now Everyone chanting RCB RCB, But RCB break the heart . Only RCB can lose this match😭Just RCB Fans right now😭😭#Haarcb #RCBvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/96odAzJRsk

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep Who send Parnell above Hasaranga & Harshal . Hasaranga is a proper batsman but RCB thinks he is some Chahal in batting. Who send Parnell above Hasaranga & Harshal . Hasaranga is a proper batsman but RCB thinks he is some Chahal in batting.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Max - Faf did put RCB way ahead in this run chase, in-fact in a comfortable position.

RCB had all the time in the world on their home ground + overs + Run rate under control + batting depth + 2 inexperienced bowlers + luck with dropped catches, still they manage to lose? LMFAO Max - Faf did put RCB way ahead in this run chase, in-fact in a comfortable position. RCB had all the time in the world on their home ground + overs + Run rate under control + batting depth + 2 inexperienced bowlers + luck with dropped catches, still they manage to lose? LMFAO

Sagar @sagarcasm Only SRK can give a hit after 4 major flops



Only Ambani can make spiderman travel from US to Mumbai



Only RCB can lose a match from a winning position Only SRK can give a hit after 4 major flopsOnly Ambani can make spiderman travel from US to MumbaiOnly RCB can lose a match from a winning position

Drunk Red @TheUnitedWayyyy



“CSK might have won the match, but RCB won hearts 🖤” is going to be all over the TL and insta Oh god.“CSK might have won the match, but RCB won hearts🖤” is going to be all over the TL and insta Oh god.“CSK might have won the match, but RCB won hearts ❤️🖤” is going to be all over the TL and insta 😭

RCB's lower middle-order wilted under pressure

CSK did have an extra 15-20 runs to deal with the advantage that the chasing side had with the dew factor. However, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis just flew out of the blocks, ensuring their team had scored a staggering 75 runs in the powerplay.

The CSK spinners were also under pressure as Maxwell just seemed to be batting on a different level. His 76 runs off 36 balls set Bangalore up nicely for what should have been a comfortable chase.

However, Maxwell was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana and that's where the game began to turn in CSK's favor. Moeen Ali later dismissed Du Plessis and the common factor in both these big wickets was MS Dhoni taking excellent catches under pressure.

The likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik did play a few shots, but no one could have that composure under pressure as young Matheesha Pathirana closed the game out for CSK. RCB, meanwhile, will look back at this loss and ponder what could have been.

