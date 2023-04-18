"Only RCB can lose a match from a winning position"- Fans react as RCB falter in final stages of chase against CSK in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost a close encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by just eight runs on Monday. Chasing a record 227 runs to win the game, Bangalore ended up with 218/8 in their 20 overs.
The target looked far-fetched when Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror were dismissed right at the start of the chase. However, Glenn Maxwell (76) and skipper Faf du Plessis' (62) shared a 126-run stand, which put RCB ahead in the chase.
However, wickets started to tumble at regular intervals after Maxwell was dismissed and the RCB just lost their way. Some fans on Twitter were disappointed, while others trolled the hosts for not finishing off the chase after getting into the driver's seat.
RCB's lower middle-order wilted under pressure
CSK did have an extra 15-20 runs to deal with the advantage that the chasing side had with the dew factor. However, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis just flew out of the blocks, ensuring their team had scored a staggering 75 runs in the powerplay.
The CSK spinners were also under pressure as Maxwell just seemed to be batting on a different level. His 76 runs off 36 balls set Bangalore up nicely for what should have been a comfortable chase.
However, Maxwell was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana and that's where the game began to turn in CSK's favor. Moeen Ali later dismissed Du Plessis and the common factor in both these big wickets was MS Dhoni taking excellent catches under pressure.
The likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik did play a few shots, but no one could have that composure under pressure as young Matheesha Pathirana closed the game out for CSK. RCB, meanwhile, will look back at this loss and ponder what could have been.
