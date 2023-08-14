"Only hype no delivery" - Fans troll Sanju Samson for yet another failure in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Sanju Samson once again wasn't able to make the most of his chances in T20Is for India as he was dismissed for just 13 in the fifth T20I against West Indies (WI) at Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday (August 13).

Samson had gotten off to a start but played a rather loose shot to get dismissed. He tried to run a delivery down to third man, but his hands were away from his body and naturally couldn't control the stroke. The ball found the edge and wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran completed a good catch.

Fans on social media have been frustrated to see Sanju Samson not making the most of the opportunities that have come his way. Some also trolled Samson for his continuous failures.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sanju Samson's T20I numbers don't look promising

When Sanju Samson burst onto the scene in the IPL, there was a lot of talk about how he would be the next big thing in Indian cricket. While it is true that he hasn't got a consistently long rope, Samson's T20I numbers tell the story as to why he is on thin ice.

In 21 T20Is for India, Samson has scored just 320 runs at a poor average of 18.8. While he has good ODI numbers, his form in the shortest format has been worrisome, to say the least.

With three wickets down, Samson had an opportunity to build a strong partnership with Suryakumar Yadav and take India to a competitive total. But that wasn't to be as yet another soft dismissal has raised questions about his place in the Indian team.

With the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh featuring in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour, it will be interesting to see if Samson starts in the XI.