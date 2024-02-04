"Only time he looks confident in red-ball is when he's abusing his teammates" - Fans blast Rohit Sharma for another low score in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his torrid run of form in Tests on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Vizag.

Rohit was cleaned up by James Anderson in the second over of the day for just 13 runs off 21 deliveries. The delivery from Anderson was the perfect seam-bowler's delight as it slanted in before leaving the batter at the last moment to uproot the off-stump.

Rohit has now failed to score even a half-century in seven consecutive completed Test innings. His alarming dip in form has been surprising, considering his majestic form in the West Indian Tests and the ODI World Cup in the latter half of last year.

Rohit averaged over 62 in home Tests before this series, yet averages a mere 22.50 in four innings so far. With questions already being raised about his captaincy in India's shocking first-Test defeat, there was immense pressure on the champion batter to deliver with the bat.

Fortunately for Rohit, India are in a dominant position in the ongoing Test, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with bat and ball in the first innings.

However, it did not spare Rohit Sharma from criticism from fans on Twitter, with several calling for him to retire from the Test format.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India pegged back at the start of Day 3

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Team India's bid to set up a massive final innings target for England had a disastrous start on Day 3 in Vizag.

After capturing an invaluable 143-run first innings lead, India raced to 28/0 at stumps on Day 2. However, they suffered back-to-back setbacks to begin the third day. Both openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, were dismissed inside the first four overs.

James Anderson, 41, continued his masterful bowling display by removing both batters to take his wicket tally to five for the match.

Similar to the ongoing Test, the hosts held a 190-run first-innings lead in the series opener in Hyderabad. In that encounter, India was stunned by an Ollie Pope masterclass in the third innings that saw England set them a target of 231.

They unraveled with the bat to suffer a shocking 28-run defeat to fall 0-1 behind in the best-of-five series.

As things stand, the two under-pressure batters, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, are at the crease, with a team score of 42/2 in 14 overs and an overall lead of 185 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App