"Others get flogged, punished, but he is protected" - Fans slam Rohit Sharma for another failure in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Team India captain Rohit Sharma continued his woeful run of form with another single-digit score in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The 37-year-old has been under immense pressure for his string of low scores in red-ball cricket.

The questions over his form only grew louder after the veteran batter was dismissed for a seven-ball two in the ongoing contest. Rohit was early into his flick off an inswinger from Saqib Mahmood, and the ball went straight to mid-on off the leading edge.

It was Rohit's fifth single-digit score in his last six innings across formats, dating back to the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He has also gone 10 international innings without a half-century, with his last 50+ score coming in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Fans on Twitter slammed Rohit Sharma for his horrific run of form with the following reactions:

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Rohit's continued poor form with one saying:

"Rohit international retirement is not very far now."

"How many chances Rohit Sharma going to get ? Flop after flop. Others get flogged, punished, but he is protected. Why not choose team on merits, current form rather than the past?" tweeted a fan.

"Such a coward rohit sharma is,could have easily given his opening spot to jaiswal as a good gesture but instead took the opening spot and also got out cheaply," a fan said.

Team India on course in their run-chase despite Rohit Sharma's early dismissal

Team India have wrestled control of the first ODI against England despite Rohit Sharma's early dismissal. Chasing a sub-par 249, India were pegged back early with the quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma.

However, from 19/2 in the sixth over, Shreyas Iyer took matters into his hands with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. With Shubman Gill for company, he has taken India to a comfortable position at 90/2 in 13 overs. Iyer is fast approaching his half-century at 48 off 28 deliveries, while Gill is unbeaten on 17 from 21 balls.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers, led by three wickets each from Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana, bowled England out for under 248 in the 48th over. The three-match series will be the final preparatory matches for both sides before the 2025 Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19.

