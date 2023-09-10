"Our star has arrived" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill plunders Shaheen Afridi and co. during IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Indian opener Shubman Gill scored a fine 58 against Pakistan in their Super Fours clash at the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. Although the youngster will be disappointed for missing out on a big score, his change of approach was refreshing for many.

Gill had struggled against Pakistan the previous time these two teams met and was criticized for his lack of intent. But this time around, the youngster was ready to take on the bowlers and found success with that positive approach.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Shubman Gill come good against Pakistan's top-quality bowling attack. Here are some of the reactions:

Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma give India a solid platform

All eyes were on how Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma would perform on Sunday after failing in the first game of the tournament for India against the same opposition. However, the approach seemed to be a bit different from the duo as they looked keen to feast on the loose deliveries.

Rohit played a bit cautiously at the start but Gill from the other end was successful in disrupting the line and length of Shaheen Afridi. Gradually, Rohit joined the party, taking a special liking to Shadab Khan. Both the openers got to their half-centuries and skipper Babar Azam seemed to be short of ideas.

But Pakistan have made a comeback of some sort in the game as they have managed to send back both Gill and Rohit in the dressing room in consecutive overs. The onus will now be on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to ensure that they don't let the good work done by the openers slip away.

India are without the services of Shreyas Iyer, but with in-form batters like Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to follow, Kohli and Rahul's partnership is crucial.