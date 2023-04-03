"Oye chuna laga diya"- Fans troll CSK's marquee signing Ben Stokes for yet another failure in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes endured yet another disappointing outing in IPL 2023 as he was dismissed for just eight runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk on Monday, April 3.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Stokes was held back to bat at No.5 after the home side were asked to bat first. Many felt that he should have batted in the top order in the shortest format and naturally, the experiment of using Stokes as a finisher failed miserably.

Fans on Twitter trolled Ben Stokes for not living up to the billing so far and slammed CSK for spending ₹16.25 crore on the England all-rounder. Some also agreed that Chennai got their batting order wrong and needed to send Stokes higher.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sir Ben Jones @its_parvesh_ Daily reminder CSK will be paying 16 Cr for Ben Stokes meanwhile we will pay only 6 Cr for Marsh

Wasted 17C just to see his downfall



Stokes in RR>>>>

But but we don't need Sam curran Ben stokes is far better🤡🤡🤡

Stokes might have numerous failures, yet Green and Curran will be the only ones trolled and roasted cause he is the Talisman Ben Stokes, media loves him, fans idolize him, he makes things happen and he has reinvented Test cricket!

Why has Ben Stokes been such an oversized failure in IPL? Psycho analysis needed 🙄 #IPL2023

Ben stokes ain't the same after leaving the greatest franchise of all time Rajasthan Royals.

Dube cannot be your no.3, Moeen cannot be your no.4, Stokes cannot be your no.5, Rayudu cannot be your no.6, Jadeja cannot be your no.7, Dhoni cannot be your no.8. How hard is that to understand, CSK?

Dweplea @dweplea Stokes vs slower ball… he’s so bad vs them Stokes vs slower ball… he’s so bad vs them

₱rxteek @TotalValverde15 Ben Stokes After Scamming CSK

Ben Stokes After Scamming CSK https://t.co/iiYhzHDtGQ

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Stokes has to bat 3. If it works, thank your stars after paying that price. Anywhere else, don't see him contributing much. Stokes has to bat 3. If it works, thank your stars after paying that price. Anywhere else, don't see him contributing much.

CSK had the perfect opportunity to send Ben Stokes at No.3

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a fantastic start as their century-run partnership came in quickfire time.

Chennai then made a rather bizarre decision to send Shivam Dube to bat at No.3. The southpaw consumed 16 deliveries for his 27 runs and that delayed Stokes' entry point further.

Ben Stokes did hit a boundary, but it just wasn't the right fit as he was dismissed while trying to smash the ball out of the park. The southpaw could only manage eight runs off as many deliveries.

Chennai will need to find a way to include Stokes in their top order. Although they got to 217/7 in their 20 overs, they could have got a bit more had they got Stokes' entry point right.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

