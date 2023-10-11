Pakistan register highest successful run-chase in World Cup history, achieve 345-run target in 48.2 overs

Pakistan set a new record for the most successful run-chase in ICC ODI World Cup history. The Men in Green chased down a 345-run target in 48.2 overs in their match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision worked in his team's favor as centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama powered the island nation to 344/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan reached 345/4 in 48.2 overs, riding on tons from Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique. Rizwan won the Man of the Match award for his 121-ball 131, while Shafique slammed a 103-ball 113, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with important cameos to help Pakistan chase the target with 10 balls to spare. With this win, Pakistan broke Ireland's record of the highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cup history.

Back in 2011, Ireland chased 328 runs against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kevin O'Brien slammed a 50-ball century to help Ireland pull off a memorable win that night.

Pakistan maintained their unbeaten record in ODI World Cup matches against Sri Lanka

This victory also helped Pakistan maintain their undefeated record against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup matches. The two Asian giants have clashed eight times at the grand stage, with the head-to-head record favoring Pakistan 8-0 now.

Babar Azam's men even avenged the Asia Cup 2023 defeat against Sri Lanka, where the island nation knocked them out of the tournament in the Super Fours round.

Pakistan will head into their mega match against India on Saturday with a ton of confidence. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have suffered two defeats in two matches.