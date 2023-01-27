Parshavi Chopra's 3/20 helps India restrict New Zealand to 107/9 in Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal

Parshavi Chopra bowled a magnificent spell of 3/20 in the first innings of the ongoing ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal to help India restrict New Zealand to 107/9 in their 20 overs on Friday.

India won the toss and opted to field first at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. New Zealand got off to a horrendous start as their openers Anna Browning and Emma McLeod were back in the hut before the team's total even touched double digits.

Soumya Tiwari grabbed a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Browning, while McLeod was trapped in front of her stumps by Titas Sadhu as India reduced New Zealand to 5/2. Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze steadied the ship with a 37-run partnership for the third wicket.

Plimmer ended the innings as the top-scorer with 35 runs off 32 balls, while Gaze smacked a 22-ball 26. None of the other New Zealand batters could score more than 25 runs as India kept the Kiwis down to 107/9.

Parshavi Chopra dismissed New Zealand's 3 middle-order batters

India need 108 runs to secure a place in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 final (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Parshavi Chopra broke the partnership between Izzy Gaze and Georgia Plimmer by dismissing the former in the seventh over of the innings. Soon after, Chopra scalped the wickets of Izzy Sharp and Emma Irwin as New Zealand were down to 74/5 after 13 overs.

The other Indian bowlers then took wickets at regular intervals and did not allow New Zealand to build a big partnership. Shafali Verma also bowled a tight spell of 1/7. It will be interesting to see if Verma can produce a match-winning performance with the bat in the second innings.

IND vs NZ 1st innings summary, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal

New Zealand U-19s 107/9 (Georgia Plimmer 35, Izzy Gaze 26, Parshavi Chopra 3/20, Shafali Verma 1/7).

