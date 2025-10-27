Parthiv Patel picks India playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 1st T20I; leaves out Kuldeep Yadav

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 27, 2025 13:04 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with teammates during Asia Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel picked his India playing 11 ahead of the first T20I against Australia. The action will shift from the ODIs to the shorter format. Both teams will contest in a five-match T20I series beginning Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra.

Parthiv Patel went with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as his openers. He then picked Tilak Varma and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav at three and four. Abhishek and Tilak have been in brilliant form. In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abhisek smashed 314 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 200. Tilak scored 213 runs from six innings at an average of 71.

Parthiv went with Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter at five, followed by Axar Patel as the lone spinner. Notably, he left out star wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He picked Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakavarthy, and Arshdeep Singh as the frontline bowlers. The former cricketer also included Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the two pace-bowling all-rounders.

Parthiv Patel's India playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 1st T20I (via Star Sports): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

India will aim to bounce back in the T20Is

India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2. Australia won the first game by seven wickets and the second by two wickets. The visitors bounced back with a convincing nine-wicket victory in the final game to seal a consolation win.

Come the T20I series, the Men in Blue will be eager to bounce back. The team has been in great form, having won the Asia Cup 2025. When the Men in Blue played a T20I series Down Under the last time in 2020/21, they were successful. They won the three-match series 2-1.

Although it is a five-match series this time around, they will aim to repeat their performance from the 2020/21 series. With a new-look team compared to the last time, it will be a challenge for the visitors against Australia. The visitors have an impressive record in T20Is Down Under, winning seven of the 11 matches played so far.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
