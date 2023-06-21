"Pat Cummins: The Night King" - Twitterati lavish praise on Australian skipper after he scripts a famous Ashes win at Edgbaston

Australian captain Pat Cummins wrote himself into eternal Ashes folklore after leading his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the 1st Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The game went into the last hour, and it seemed like a lost cause for Australia once Alex Carey smashed one straight back to Joe Root. Along with No. 10 Nathan Lyon, however, Cummins forged an unbeaten stand of 55 to steer his team home in one of the great modern-day epics.

Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were left awestruck by his composure and heroics, which gave the reigning World Test champions a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Here's a look into some of the reactions:

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Pat Cummins in the dressing room in a few minutes from now. Pat Cummins in the dressing room in a few minutes from now. https://t.co/fBxlIigwDu

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Take a bow! Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This was the first time in Cummins' career that he went wicket less (and didn't bowl maiden either) in an innings in a Test in England. This was his 13th Test inns with the ball in England. This was the first time in Cummins' career that he went wicket less (and didn't bowl maiden either) in an innings in a Test in England. This was his 13th Test inns with the ball in England. What a comeback has Cummins made in this Test. Scored imp runs in the first inns, bowled well in the second innings and now with a brilliant innings again when it seemed England were all set to win this Test.Take a bow! twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… What a comeback has Cummins made in this Test. Scored imp runs in the first inns, bowled well in the second innings and now with a brilliant innings again when it seemed England were all set to win this Test.Take a bow! twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi That Pat Cummins Batting Innings Is One Of The Most Controlled Tailender Innings I Have Seen In A Long Time Under Extreme Pressure That Pat Cummins Batting Innings Is One Of The Most Controlled Tailender Innings I Have Seen In A Long Time Under Extreme Pressure

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Terrific from Pat Cummins and Australia to do it their own way, and achieve a superb Test match victory. Great Ashes theatre. #PATBALL Terrific from Pat Cummins and Australia to do it their own way, and achieve a superb Test match victory. Great Ashes theatre. #PATBALL

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Patrick James Cummins, remember the name, remember the day! Patrick James Cummins, remember the name, remember the day! https://t.co/3FylpRzefD

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Cummins the Test legend keeps growing, how good. Cummins the Test legend keeps growing, how good.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The winning celebration from captain Pat Cummins.



What a crazy knock under pressure! The winning celebration from captain Pat Cummins.What a crazy knock under pressure! https://t.co/yKsysMqcjh

Vishal @Fanpointofviews I used to celebrate Australia's losses from 2002 till 2015 world cup but now a days that hatred is gone & i do support them & Cummins is main reason behind it I used to celebrate Australia's losses from 2002 till 2015 world cup but now a days that hatred is gone & i do support them & Cummins is main reason behind it

Manya @CSKian716 PROPER CAPTAIN'S KNOCK, LEADING FROM THE FRONT KNOCK FROM CUMMINS. TAKE A BLOODY BOW. PROPER CAPTAIN'S KNOCK, LEADING FROM THE FRONT KNOCK FROM CUMMINS. TAKE A BLOODY BOW.

rajdeep @rajdeepcric Cummins is "Him"

Be it with the ball or bat. Cummins is "Him"Be it with the ball or bat.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Suddenly remembered Cummins’ debut.



Two wickets in hand, and the teenager hit a four through mid wicket to win the Test match. Suddenly remembered Cummins’ debut.Two wickets in hand, and the teenager hit a four through mid wicket to win the Test match.

Mama | 360° Entertainment @SriniMaama16 Pat Cummins: The Night King



Ice in his veins. 1-0 Australia. One of the great test matches of all time.



Test cricket, you beauty! Pat Cummins: The Night KingIce in his veins. 1-0 Australia. One of the great test matches of all time.Test cricket, you beauty! https://t.co/hGnvh26E3J

Pat Cummins' unbeaten 44 helps Australia ace 281-run chase in 1st Ashes Test

England declared on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on 393/8 before a stellar Usman Khawaja century saw the Aussies come within seven runs of it. The hosts then responded with positive intent again although regular wickets saw them being bowled out for 273, leaving Australia 281 runs to chase.

Having ended Day 4 on 107/3, the visitors had to wait for a good while on the final morning, with rain washing out the first session. Night watchman Scott Boland resumed his innings alongside Khawaja, who once again held fort at one end even as a couple of wickets put England in front.

Khawaja notched up his half-century, and the Aussies needed 98 runs to win in the last session. Once three wickets fell post Tea, though, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall. That's when Cummins took control of the situation in the company of Lyon as the duo showed great nerve and fortitude to stave off the English fast-bowling unit.

Memories of another Ashes epic at Edgbaston from 2005 came screaming back, with the match going down to the wire. Once Cummins fended off an Ollie Robinson delivery down to the third-man fence, there was jubilation in the Aussie camp as they took a 1-0 series lead.

