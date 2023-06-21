"Pat Cummins: The Night King" - Twitterati lavish praise on Australian skipper after he scripts a famous Ashes win at Edgbaston

Australian captain Pat Cummins wrote himself into eternal Ashes folklore after leading his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the 1st Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.
The game went into the last hour, and it seemed like a lost cause for Australia once Alex Carey smashed one straight back to Joe Root. Along with No. 10 Nathan Lyon, however, Cummins forged an unbeaten stand of 55 to steer his team home in one of the great modern-day epics.
Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were left awestruck by his composure and heroics, which gave the reigning World Test champions a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Pat Cummins' unbeaten 44 helps Australia ace 281-run chase in 1st Ashes Test
England declared on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on 393/8 before a stellar Usman Khawaja century saw the Aussies come within seven runs of it. The hosts then responded with positive intent again although regular wickets saw them being bowled out for 273, leaving Australia 281 runs to chase.
Having ended Day 4 on 107/3, the visitors had to wait for a good while on the final morning, with rain washing out the first session. Night watchman Scott Boland resumed his innings alongside Khawaja, who once again held fort at one end even as a couple of wickets put England in front.
Khawaja notched up his half-century, and the Aussies needed 98 runs to win in the last session. Once three wickets fell post Tea, though, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall. That's when Cummins took control of the situation in the company of Lyon as the duo showed great nerve and fortitude to stave off the English fast-bowling unit.
Memories of another Ashes epic at Edgbaston from 2005 came screaming back, with the match going down to the wire. Once Cummins fended off an Ollie Robinson delivery down to the third-man fence, there was jubilation in the Aussie camp as they took a 1-0 series lead.
Are Australia the favorites to win the Ashes after their thrilling heist at Edgbaston? Have your say in the comments section below!
