"People who think Virat Kohli is finished should know what value he brings" - Salman Butt on former Indian captain's detractors 

Salman Butt believes that Team India batter Virat Kohli has been at his vintage best since his awe-inspiring 82*-run knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Butt pointed out how Kohli once again came up with a clutch knock when the Men in Blue were down and out in their first match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia on Sunday.

He suggested that Kohli's critics must understand that he is an invaluable asset to the Indian team. Salman Butt said (0:04) in his latest YouTube video:

"Virat Kohli has been at his best since he hit those two sixes against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. That was a huge comeback, and it came under extreme pressure. He was under extreme pressure in the game against Australia as well, but he delivered. People who think Virat Kohli is finished should know what value he brings to the team, especially while chasing."

Australia looked firm favorites to defend the 200-run target against India after Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer got out for ducks. Reeling at 2/3, the hosts found themselves in a precarious position.

However, KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85) rose to the occasion, forming a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket to take their team to a crucial six-wicket win.

"They didn't want to leave it to other batters" - Salman Butt on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's gutsy partnership

Salman Butt further added that both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul showcased exemplary composure under pressure. He opined that they did the right thing by playing defensively early on.

Butt mentioned that others should draw inspiration from Kohli and Rahul, pointing out how the two senior batters wanted to ensure they finished the game themselves. He added (2:22):

"The partnership of Kohli and Rahul was exceptional. They played defensively when they were under pressure, relying on singles and doubles. They didn't try to be overly aggressive. The one thing to learn from this partnership is that they didn't want to leave it to other batters. While India had Hardik Pandya and other batters to follow, both Kohli and Rahul played very responsibly."

India will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 11, when they face Afghanistan in match number nine of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.