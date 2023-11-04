"Perfect forward defence Wasim" - Michael Vaughan trolls Jaffer again by sharing picture of him getting bowled

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hilariously trolled Wasim Jaffer on X earlier today (November 4). The rivalry between Vaughan and Jaffer has earned a lot of attention on social media, with both former cricketers not missing out on any chance to troll each other.

Wasim Jaffer has pulled Michael Vaughan's leg over England's poor showing in the 2023 World Cup. Vaughan cannot troll India because they have won all seven matches they have played so far in the competition. Hence, he has been hitting back at Wasim by trolling him for his personal records as a cricketer.

Vaughan first reminded Wasim of his poor international record at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, and earlier today, he uploaded a picture of Wasim losing his stumps. He also posted an edited image of himself holding a trophy of Wasim's pose.

"The trophy i cherish more than any other during my career .. The @WasimJaffer14 ‘bowled again’ trophy sits proud on my mantelpiece at home .. Perfect forward defence Wasim .. #India," wrote Vaughan on X.

Expand Tweet

The tweet has received 6,000 likes in just around two hours. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Jaffer to respond to the former England captain.

Michael Vaughan sent a message to Mohammad Hafeez on X after Pakistan's disappointing performance against New Zealand

Pakistan are currently playing against New Zealand in the league round of the 2023 World Cup. The match got underway a few hours ago in Bengaluru, and Pakistan have conceded 280 runs, scalping three wickets in 37.5 overs so far.

Michael Vaughan saw the scorecard and sent a message to former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, asking questions about the team selection.

"Looks like Pakistan need the chairman of selectors back .. All seam in a day game in Bangalore .. !!!!!! #Bonkers #CWC2023 #Pakistan … What do you reckon @MHafeez22?" wrote Vaughan.

Expand Tweet

The Blackcaps have been quite dominant in Bengaluru so far. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.