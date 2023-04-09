Create

"Performing in a World Cup year when Team India doesn't have a set No. 4" - Fans erupt after Vijay Shankar's blistering 63* vs KKR in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 09, 2023 18:06 IST
Fans hail Vijay Shankar for his 63* vs KKR.
Fans hail Vijay Shankar for his 63* vs KKR.

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Vijay Shankar hit a blistering half-century to power his side to 204/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 9) in Ahmedabad.

GT skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest. Regular captain Hardik Pandya missed the game due to a minor health issue.

Wriddhiman Saha (17) and Shubman Gill (39) gave their side a decent start. However, both failed to kick on and convert their starts. Sai Sudharsan (58) continued to impress everyone by hitting his second consecutive half-century as he anchored the innings well.

Vijay Shankar walked into bat in the 14th over and hit a blazing half-century to end the innings on a high. He carted the bowlers around the park, smashing five sixes and four fours en route to 63* at the end of the first innings.

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Shankar said:

"It's just that I am enjoying more this year. Last season, something was off. This time, I came into the IPL with good form. The team backed me and retained me. Just wanted to give something back. I have been working a lot with Gary and the other support staff since we started the camp.
"It was a little tough. Got injured during the World Cup. I didn't do well in the last two IPL tournaments. Being part of the national team is just part of the process. If you keep playing well, the national team will take care of it on its own. Really want to thank everyone at the NCA. Worked really hard on my fitness there!"

Fans hail Vijay Shankar after he powered GT to 204/4 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Fans were pleasantly surprised after witnessing an authoritative half-century from Vijay Shankar on Sunday afternoon against KKR. They heaped praise on him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Vijay Shankar making runs in World Cup yearSurya Kumar Yadav right now: https://t.co/HXNZ0vkSnJ
Vijay Shankar In :GT Vs SRH https://t.co/8yDd1HPYXo
Vijay Shankar playing in the WC year 😎#VijayShankar #GTvsKKR https://t.co/R3mrYslPwN
Rayudu watching Vijay Shankar bat today https://t.co/6uh2hQZiVZ
Vijay Shankar making his place in world cup team https://t.co/zbV1hGjC4r
Two of the most unpredictable innings - Vijay Shankar and Ajinkya Rahane. https://t.co/LDj4E6X34Q
#GTvsKKR World cup this year and India facing no. 4 batsman problemVijay Shankar : https://t.co/IihW71ltSf
You open the scorecard to check scores & you see 63*(24) next to Vijay Shankar https://t.co/zdvdF9jer1
This man's magical powers have brought out a different Vijay Shankar to the IPL 🙏🏼 https://t.co/B9suXfzODv
Vijay Shankar is batting with different flow this year. Top hitting 👏
Vijay Shankar entering dressing room after hitting hat trick sixes in lord Shardul Thakur over 🔥#GTvKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsGT https://t.co/JJyl8ozoAN
Vijay Shankar 🤝World Cup year😭😂 https://t.co/ZAuCV2NkJI
Some great striking down the ground from Vijay Shankar. KKR's pace attack erred in length at the death and looked one-dimensional
Absolute destruction from Vijay Shankar. Is he the completely changed batsman we have seen before? First IPL fifty. Three consecutive sixes in the last over, helping his team get past the 200-run score. #GTvsKKR https://t.co/4GYnsqDcZN
For all the trolling and hate that vijay shankar has received for the lack of performances. This is some comeback- 3 centuries in the ranji trophy and now a stellar start to the IPL. #GTvKKR
Mad knock by 3D Vijay Shankar. 50 in just 21 balls. 🥵#GTvKKRhttps://t.co/DyjKUYG5CS
Vijay Shankar unleashed https://t.co/oElwVsvDEp
Vijay Shankar when there's a world cup year https://t.co/lKCotojUWv
Me after watching Vijay Shankar batting :#GTvKKR https://t.co/nYIFea2Nc3
Watching Vijay Shankar's batting https://t.co/ZzfaT8bUwa
Vijay shankar playing with more than 260 strike rate.. #IPL2023 #GTvKKR https://t.co/QFvCubvMtc
Vijay Shankar outside the selector's office https://t.co/BDPlR990aZ
Can't believe I'm saying this but it's true 😭😭Vijay shankar > Ben stokes in IPL https://t.co/oowExFDKvM
Hardik Pandya to Vijay Shankar after this inning be like😅#GTvKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsGT https://t.co/hywXF4yAzT
Vijay shankar ✨#GTvKKR https://t.co/6PdlVDqryM
Vijay Shankar in world cup year 🫡U know the reason for his agony🔥😉#GTvsKKR #TATAIPL https://t.co/5Fy4HAgLbP
Vijay Shankar is performing in a World Cup year when Team India doesn't have a set No. 4 https://t.co/pGn2JJi2wO
63 runs in just 24 balls with strike rate of 262, strike rate of 262 for real......Vijay Shankar you traitor 😡You deserved this punishment 🤬#GTvKKR https://t.co/gfzuB35Vo0

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...