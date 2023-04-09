"Performing in a World Cup year when Team India doesn't have a set No. 4" - Fans erupt after Vijay Shankar's blistering 63* vs KKR in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Vijay Shankar hit a blistering half-century to power his side to 204/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 9) in Ahmedabad.
GT skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the contest. Regular captain Hardik Pandya missed the game due to a minor health issue.
Wriddhiman Saha (17) and Shubman Gill (39) gave their side a decent start. However, both failed to kick on and convert their starts. Sai Sudharsan (58) continued to impress everyone by hitting his second consecutive half-century as he anchored the innings well.
Vijay Shankar walked into bat in the 14th over and hit a blazing half-century to end the innings on a high. He carted the bowlers around the park, smashing five sixes and four fours en route to 63* at the end of the first innings.
Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Shankar said:
"It's just that I am enjoying more this year. Last season, something was off. This time, I came into the IPL with good form. The team backed me and retained me. Just wanted to give something back. I have been working a lot with Gary and the other support staff since we started the camp.
"It was a little tough. Got injured during the World Cup. I didn't do well in the last two IPL tournaments. Being part of the national team is just part of the process. If you keep playing well, the national team will take care of it on its own. Really want to thank everyone at the NCA. Worked really hard on my fitness there!"
Fans hail Vijay Shankar after he powered GT to 204/4 vs KKR in IPL 2023
Fans were pleasantly surprised after witnessing an authoritative half-century from Vijay Shankar on Sunday afternoon against KKR. They heaped praise on him through their reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions:
