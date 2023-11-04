"Phainta lagaya hai"- Fans & cricketers react as Rachin Ravindra destroys Pakistan bowling with third 2023 World Cup hundred

Rachin Ravindra continued to have a sensational 2023 World Cup, scoring yet another hundred in the tournament for New Zealand, this time against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4.

The young southpaw scored 108 off just 94 balls, becoming the only player in the history to score three centuries in his maiden ODI World Cup campaign. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most hundreds in World Cups before the age of 24.

Pakistan bowlers were helpless against Rachin Ravindra's strokeplay and the latter also got incredible support from the Chinnaswamy crowd. Fans as well as some former cricketers took to X to express their thrill after witnessing such an incredible innings from the left-hander.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag commented:

"Sachin aur Rahul ko aadat rahi hai saalon se Pakistan ko takleef dene ki. Silsila zaari hai. What an innings by Rachin. Phainta lagaya hai (Sachin and Rahul were used to troubling Pakistan for years. The trend continues. This is an absolute hammering)."

Rachin Ravindra & Kane Williamson provide solid platform for NZ

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first and it seemed a correct decision given the overcast conditions. However, they went with four pace options and no frontline spinner on a pitch that is a bit on the dryer side.

This meant that once they failed to take early wickets, they were always playing catch-up in the game. Skipper Kane Williamson scored a fine 95 as he added as many as 180 runs for the second wicket alongside Rachin.

While Pakistan have managed to dismiss both the set batters, the Kiwis have ensured that they do not lose momentum and look good to breach the 400-run mark. The Men in Green need some inspiration to chase down a potential mammoth target.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.