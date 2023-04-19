Create

"PhD in cricket" - Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling exploits in IPL 2023 clash between RR and LSG

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two crucial wickets vs LSG. (Pics: Twitter/IPLT20.com)
Senior Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an impressive spell during their IPL 2023 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.

He conceded just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs, finishing with an economy rate of 5.80. He also picked up two crucial wickets, dismissing Deepak Hooda and the well-set Kyle Mayers in the 14th over of the innings.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Ashwin for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ashwin is such a big player for India and Rajasthan @IPL @ICC @BCCI @bhogleharsha
@Cricketracker @ashwinravi99 Ashwin to Samson https://t.co/Npq4SDGKNZ
Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2023:4-0-27-1 & 1*(1)4-0-25-1 & 0(4)4-0-25-2 & DNB 4-0-25-2 & 30(22)4-0-37-0 & 10(3)4-0-23-2 An all-time legend, Ash. https://t.co/fa3Uw8hzRY
MOM performance from Ashwin! What a player he has turned into #RRvLSG
@mufaddal_vohra Ravi Ashwin can impact with batRavi Ashwin can impact with ball. Ravi Ashwin be like :) https://t.co/a6eviPyPHL
Ash Anna magic in every match of IPL 2023 be like. Great going on Ashwin Anna for Rajasthan Royals 🙏#RRvLSG #IPL2O23 #LSGvsRR https://t.co/yzQGuDGANK
Ashwin in India would be very much lethal. A must add for Indian WC squad. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
We should start calling @ashwinravi99 sir Dr. Ashwin already. He has nothing less than a PhD in cricket.
Ashwin is a LEGEND who doesn't often get deserving credit. An Absolute Genius#Ashwin #LSGvRR #RRvLSG #KLRahul𓃵 #IPL2O23
Okay this is brilliant brilliant bowling from Ashwin🙌🏻 its astonishing how he keeps getting better and better, both with the bat and ball. Genius stuff Ashwin. Might as well come into consideration for WC🤔 ? #RRvLSG #IPL2023 #TATAIPL
This IPL Ashwin has bowled in the powerplay, middle overs & death overs. He has also batted in the powerplay, middle overs & death overs. What a man.
Consistent player Ashwin👏#RRvLSG
What a champion bowler Ravi Ashwin is! He's never got his due in Indian cricket. His bowling as important if not more than Virat's batting..Absolute legend!#RRvLSG
@CricCrazyJohns Ashwin entering in 2024 squad https://t.co/jLTfPb10Mt
Warra spell this, Ashwin anna👏https://t.co/pfH3wQxifG
Terrific spell by Ashwin. Control and length at their best! #RRvsLSG #IPL2023
Ashwin 18th over 😯 bowled extremely well... today full domination!TBH...he is right now looking top in this tournament than any off spinners !
Ashwin is just like a researcher, relentlessly searching for excellence

It is worth noting that Ashwin returned with impressive figures against LSG despite bowling in the death overs. The seasoned spinner bowled a fantastic 18th over, giving away just six runs with two power-hitters, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, at the crease.

The Lucknow side finished 154/7 after 20 overs. Kyle Mayers was the top-scorer with 51 runs, while skipper KL Rahul chipped in with a 39-run knock at the top.

"If we were a bit smarter in the middle phase, we might have restricted them 10 runs shorter" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Rajasthan could have restricted Lucknow to a lesser score if they were smarter during the middle overs.

He pointed out that batters won't be able to play big shots right from ball one on the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 36-year-old explained:

"Doing alright. If we were a bit smarter in the middle phase, we might have restricted them 10 runs shorter. Weve practiced here and it feels a bit slower. You need to play good cricketing shots to score. If we get good starts, back our strengths, bide some time and respect conditions then we can get there. This isnt a venue where you can tee off from ball one."

The spinner has bagged eight wickets from six matches in this year's cash-rich league at an excellent economy rate of 6.75. Furthermore, he has also contributed with the bat for Rajasthan.

