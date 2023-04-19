"PhD in cricket" - Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling exploits in IPL 2023 clash between RR and LSG

Senior Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an impressive spell during their IPL 2023 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.
He conceded just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs, finishing with an economy rate of 5.80. He also picked up two crucial wickets, dismissing Deepak Hooda and the well-set Kyle Mayers in the 14th over of the innings.
A number of fans took to social media, lauding Ashwin for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
It is worth noting that Ashwin returned with impressive figures against LSG despite bowling in the death overs. The seasoned spinner bowled a fantastic 18th over, giving away just six runs with two power-hitters, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, at the crease.
The Lucknow side finished 154/7 after 20 overs. Kyle Mayers was the top-scorer with 51 runs, while skipper KL Rahul chipped in with a 39-run knock at the top.
"If we were a bit smarter in the middle phase, we might have restricted them 10 runs shorter" - Ravichandran Ashwin
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Rajasthan could have restricted Lucknow to a lesser score if they were smarter during the middle overs.
He pointed out that batters won't be able to play big shots right from ball one on the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 36-year-old explained:
"Doing alright. If we were a bit smarter in the middle phase, we might have restricted them 10 runs shorter. Weve practiced here and it feels a bit slower. You need to play good cricketing shots to score. If we get good starts, back our strengths, bide some time and respect conditions then we can get there. This isnt a venue where you can tee off from ball one."
The spinner has bagged eight wickets from six matches in this year's cash-rich league at an excellent economy rate of 6.75. Furthermore, he has also contributed with the bat for Rajasthan.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.