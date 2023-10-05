"Phirse toota hai Brook ka ghamand"- Fans troll Harry Brook for yet another failure in India during ENG vs NZ match in 2023 World Cup

England's Harry Brook had a disappointing end to what looked like a promising innings as he was dismissed for 25 off 16 balls against New Zealand in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 8.

Young Rachin Ravindra was finding it difficult to bowl in the right areas and Brook took full advantage of it, smashing two fours and a six off consecutive deliveries from the left-arm spinner.

However, it ended up being one shot too many when Harry Brook tried to hit another six in the over. He could only get the elevation towards mid-wicket as Devon Conway completed a simple catch and Rachin Ravindra struck gold.

Brook interestingly had taken a dig at the Indian fans during the IPL when he smashed a hundred for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This meant that Brook's failure on Thursday gave the fans a chance to get one back at him. Some were also disappointed to see him throw his wicket away.

Harry Brook's dismissal sums up England's approach so far

The conditions seem perfect for batting in Ahmedabad for England. However, all of their four wickets at the time of writing have been soft dismissals because of questionable shot selection.

All of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, and Moeen Ali will be disappointed that they weren't quite able to drive home the advantage after getting off to a start.

New Zealand have a depleted bowling attack because of injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee. However, they will be happy with their performance so far and will look to keep on chipping away with wickets.

England, on the other hand, will hope that Joe Root and Jos Buttler bat for as long as possible and set a base for others to explode.