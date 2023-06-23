[Photo] Rohit Sharma celebrates 16 years in international cricket with a special transformation post on Instagram

Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 16 years of international cricket today. The right-handed batter celebrated the milestone with a special transformation post on his Instagram story earlier today.

Sharma received his maiden Indian cap on June 23, 2007, ahead of an ODI match against Ireland. He neither batted nor bowled in his first international appearance for India.

The right-handed batter announced his arrival at the T20 World Cup played later that year in South Africa, where his knocks against South Africa and Pakistan helped India become the world champions.

Earlier today on Instagram, Rohit Sharma uploaded an image from his first photoshoot in the Indian jersey and his latest photo in the Indian kit. You can see the picture here.

Sharma added two emojis and did not write any words to describe the journey from 2007 to 2023. The first emoji was of the Indian tricolor, and the second was a blue heart, which has been the primary color of Indian jerseys in cricket.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the upcoming tour of the West Indies

The BCCI named the Indian squads for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies earlier today. The series will begin on July 12.

Some fans felt that Rohit Sharma would lose his Test captaincy because of India's defeat in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.

However, the selectors have retained him as the skipper for the West Indies tour. Sharma has missed many away Test matches in the recent past for Team India.

He will be keen to maintain his fitness for the upcoming Tests against the West Indies and lead the Indian team to a memorable series win away from home.

Sharma's biggest challenge in 2023 will be the Cricket World Cup. India will host the mega event later this year, from October 5 to November 19.

