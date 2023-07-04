[Photo] Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj spotted cheering for Indian football team in SAFF Championship Final

Star Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar were spotted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for the SAFF Championship final between India and Kuwait. Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj also accompanied him at the venue.

India and Kuwait played out a thrilling draw in the SAFF Championship final. The two teams also settled for a draw in the group stage, but since this was the summit clash, the penalty shootouts came into play to decide the winner.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics helped India win the penalty shootout by 5-4.

During the match, India's star cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar were spotted in the stands, cheering for the football stars. Here is a screengrab of the moment the cameraman focused on them:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer in the ground to support Indian football team in the final. Shreyas Iyer in the ground to support Indian football team in the final. https://t.co/BqefpcQqCQ

After the Indian football team won the SAFF Championship, the crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru sang 'Vande Mataram'. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

You can watch the clip here:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The Bengaluru crowd singing 'Vande Mataram' after India became SAFF Champions. The Bengaluru crowd singing 'Vande Mataram' after India became SAFF Champions. https://t.co/uufTHpciqO

Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar might miss out on a spot in India's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

Both Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar have struggled with injuries in the recent past. While Iyer missed IPL 2023 due to a back injury, Chahar was ruled out of the season last year because of multiple injuries. Chahar made a comeback to the Indian team but soon got injured and missed the ticket to T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will happen in India later this year. Iyer will be keen to be a part of the mega event, but the middle-order batter will reportedly not be fit in time for the tournament, having undergone surgery recently.

Meanwhile, Chahar has been out of the Indian ODI team since December last year. It will be interesting to see if he earns a recall in time before the World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes