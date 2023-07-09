[Photo] Virat Kohli shares an Instagram post wearing bucket hat at a picturesque Caribbean location

Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying his time in the Caribbean islands. The star Indian batter uploaded a picture of himself from a picturesque place in the West Indies earlier today on Instagram.

Kohli is a nature-lover, and he prefers spending leisure time in nature. Team India are currently in the West Indies, prepping up for their upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Kraigg Brathwaite and co.

Before the series, Virat Kohli took some time out to visit a picturesque location in the Caribbean islands. He wore a black sleeveless T-shirt and brownish shorts with a bucket hat on his head as he enjoyed the beautiful view.

You can check out the photo here:

In just 10 minutes, the photo posted by Kohli has received 671,988 likes. Over 11,000 fans have left a comment under the post as well. Interestingly, a few fans asked Kohli in the comments box why he did not post a photo with MS Dhoni wishing the latter on his birthday two days ago.

Virat Kohli worked on his lower body strength before the ICC World Test Championship matches against West Indies

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Five (Image: Getty)

While Kohli posted a candid photo with a beautiful background on Instagram, he uploaded a couple of photos of himself working out at the gym earlier today on Twitter. The star Indian batter captioned the two photos as follows:

"Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Everyday should be a leg day 🦵. 8 years and counting. Everyday should be a leg day 🦵. 8 years and counting. 🙌 https://t.co/MgQK7LZHzI

Virat Kohli's caption suggests that he works on his legs every day at the gym since 2015. The right-handed batter is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, and his gym routine is a major reason behind his fitness. It will be exciting to see how Kohli performs in the upcoming series against West Indies.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score a Test hundred against West Indies? Yes No 0 votes