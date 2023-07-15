[Photos] Hardik Pandya prepares for West Indies tour with 'sweat season' at the gym

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently sweating out hard in training sessions ahead of the West Indies T20I series. Pandya recently posted three photos of himself working out in the gym area of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the West Indies tour.

Ever since IPL 2023 ended, Pandya has been away from the cricket field. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second consecutive IPL final earlier this year. However, GT could not defend their championship successfully.

Hardik Pandya will now return to the Indian team for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. He will play under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the 50-over format, whereas the BCCI has named him the captain for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean and the United States.

Sharing some pictures from his training session before his departure to the Caribbean, Hardik wrote on Instagram today:

"Sweat season."

Pandya was spotted working on his upper body in the pictures. He has dumbbells in his arms in the first two photos, while in the third picture, he can be seen giving a pose to the camera.

The photos have received almost 400,000 likes on Instagram so far. More than 1,000 fans have left a comment under the post as well.

Hardik Pandya will look to guide India to the T20I series victory against the West Indies

Next year's T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the USA. The upcoming five-match T20I series will also happen at the same place where the mega event will take place, which is why fans will expect Hardik Pandya and Co. to make the most out of the five T20Is.

Pandya has previously led India to series wins against Ireland, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the Men in Blue to a T20I series win in West Indies and the USA.

Poll : Will Hardik Pandya lead India to a 5-0 win? Yes No 0 votes