[Photos] Virat Kohli comes out with drinks for Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav after being rested for 2nd ODI vs WI

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli came out with drinks for Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI against the West Indies. Kohli was rested for the game to manage his workload ahead of the busy schedule.

While the team management decided to give Kohli some rest, the star Indian batter did not stay back at the hotel. He traveled with the squad to the Kensington Oval for the second ODI.

At the end of the 37th over in the Indian innings, Virat Kohli came out with Yuzvendra Chahal wearing neon green vests over the Indian jerseys and drinks in their hands. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were batting in the middle when Kohli and Chahal came out.

This is not the first time Virat Kohli came out with drinks during a break in a match

Generally, the junior players of the team come out with drinks during a break for the batters in the middle. However, Virat Kohli has showcased his humility by coming out with drinks for the other players multiple times. He did it earlier today for Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

In 2018, Kuldeep Yadav once came with drinks for Kohli (Image: Getty)

Back in 2017, when Kohli missed the fourth match of the home Test series against Australia due to a shoulder injury, he proved himself a team man and came out with drinks for the team at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Ajinkya Rahane captained the Indian team in Kohli's absence.

Although Kohli was not fit to play in the fourth Test, he traveled to Dharamsala with the squad and helped the players during the drinks break. Brett Lee famously labeled him the 'most expensive drinks man in the world' while on commentary for the match.

