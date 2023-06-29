[Photos] Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with his 'bro' Kuldeep Yadav after training at NCA

Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with Kuldeep Yadav after a training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The right-arm leg-spinner shared two photos of their interaction on Twitter earlier today (June 29).

Chahal and Yadav were the backbone of India's spin attack not long ago. They played together in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and helped the Men in Blue qualify for the semifinals of the mega event. However, Ravindra Jadeja's improvement as an all-rounder has forced the Indian team management to leave either Chahal or Yadav out of the playing XI in recent times.

It is rare to see Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian playing XI for the same match, but both spinners still have a great bonding.



Fans liked the candid interaction between the two Indian wrist-spinners. The tweet posted by Yuzvendra Chahal has received over 6,000 likes and 135 retweets so far. Many fans have expressed their desire to see the 'Kul-Cha' duo play for India together in the 2023 Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav play for India in Cricket World Cup 2023?

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are in contention to play for India in the mega event later this year. The BCCI selection committee has named the two spinners in the ODI squad for the upcoming away series against West Indies.

Left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are also a part of that squad. It seems like three out of those four spinners will make it to the final World Cup squad, whereas one of them will be in the list of standby players. It will be interesting to see which spinners make the cut for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

