Pictures: Suryakumar Yadav visits temple with wife Devisha Shetty ahead of busy cricketing season 

Suryakumar Yadav is spending quality time with his wife Devisha Shetty ahead of the third Test against Australia in Indore, which starts on March 1.

The Indian cricketer shared pictures as the couple visited the Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on Tuesday, February 21. The lovebirds twinned in ethnic wear, donning red-colored outfits for the special occasion.

Take a look at the snapshots below:

On the work front, the 32-year-old recently made his Test debut against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Yadav, however, failed to deliver in the Nagpur Test, scoring eight runs in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first Test due to an injury.

With Iyer’s return ahead of the second Test, Yadav is now likely to continue warming the bench, despite retaining his place in the India squad for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav included in India squad for ODI series against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, has been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. This comes even as he failed to deliver in his last three ODI outings, scoring four against Sri Lanka, and 31 and 14 against New Zealand.

Yadav, however, has continued his explosive form in T20Is. So far this year, he has scored 267 runs in six games at a strike rate of 152.57, including 112* against Sri Lanka. He will thus look to grab the opportunity with both hands if given a chance to play.

The ODI series will get underway in Mumbai on March 17. The remaining two ODIs will take place in Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Suryakumar Yadav will join five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2023. The right-hander was retained for Rs 8 crore.

