“Play like Test cricket” – KL Rahul credits Virat Kohli after match-winning 97* off 115 against Australia in World Cup

KL Rahul starred with the bat for India in their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 97 runs off 115 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. During his knock, he also shared a 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli (85 off 116) to recover the Men in Blue from an early scare (2/3 after two overs).

Following his exploits, Rahul said that he came out to bat soon after his shower after keeping for 50 overs as India lost early wickets. The 31-year-old credited Kohli for guiding him to play in Test mode during his knock as the duo pulled India back into the contest.

KL Rahul said in the post-match show:

“On walking out at 2/3) Quite honestly, not a lot of conversation. I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also.”

Rahul added that the two-paced wicket got easier to bat after the onset of dew in the latter part of the second innings, which allowed him to play his shots.

“In the last 15-20 overs, Dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, a bit for the batters and the bowlers."

“The only way as four and a six” – KL Rahul on missing out on well-deserved century

KL Rahul further opened up on his disappointment on the match-winning six. The middle-order batter said that only a boundary and six could have helped him complete his century.

“(On the last six) I hit it too well. I just calculated how to get to 100 in the end. The only way was a four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred.”

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul was down on his hunches in shock since he was surprised by the timing of his shot that went for six at extra cover.

He wanted it to be a four which would have left him with an opportunity to reach a hundred with a maximum.

Rahul has gone from strength to strength since his comeback after injury. The right-handed batter recently smashed 106* against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. He will next be in action in India's next World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

