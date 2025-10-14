"Play a specialist batter only then" - R Ashwin questions India's usage of star all-rounder after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin questioned India's strategy with star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy after the second Test against the West Indies. The hosts comfortably win the series 2-0.
Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled just four overs in the first Test and did not bowl a single over in the second Test. Ashwin questioned the all-rounders' role in the team. He reckoned that India could play a specialist batter rather than playing Nitish as an all-rounder if he does not bowl enough.
Ashwin added that they could play Axar Patel over Nitish for an all-rounder who can bat as well.
"If this is Nitish Reddy's role, I feel you can play a specialist batter or a bowler. You could play Axar Patel. What less has he done? He has been a match-winner. When does Nitish Reddy come into play? I am not saying you play an extra bowler, play a specialist batter only then. Axar has done much better than Nitish in this role," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.
Axar has played 14 Tests for India so far. He has scored 646 runs at an average of 35.88 with four half-centuries. With the ball, he has bagged 55 wickets at an average of 19.34.
Ashwin deemed Nitish a fine batter. However, he called for more clarity when it came to defining the medium-pace bowling all-rounders' role in the team.
"Axar Patel has the best defense against spin, so if you’re not using him, especially when choosing between Siraj, Bumrah and a second seamer, then Nitish can play for batting depth, otherwise I don't see a point. Nitish is a fine batter but there could a bit more role definition."
India played with just two frontline pacers in Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test. Nitish did impress with the bat in the first innings. He made 43 runs off 54 balls with four boundaries and two maximums.
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Test numbers for India
Nitish Kumar Reddy made his Test debut for India against Australia at Perth in 2024. He has played nine matches so far. With the bat, he has scored 386 runs at an average of 29.69 with a hundred to his name.
With the ball, the 22-year-old has bowled just 76 overs from 13 innings. This means that he has bowled just around six overs per innings on average. Nitish has picked up 8 wickets at an average of 39.62.
As pointed out by Ashwin, Nitish has not been used much for his bowling by the team. It would be interesting to see how they use him as a bowler in the upcoming Test matches.
