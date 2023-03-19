"Players are already in the IPL mood" - Fans tear batters apart as India register their lowest-ever total against Australia in home ODIs

Team India's batting let them down in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first on the surface. The move paid off as they were able to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The Men in Blue were ultimately bowled out for a paltry score of 117, their lowest-ever against Australia in home ODIs.

Apart from Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29*), no other batters could cross the 20-run mark and seven batters were out for single-digit scores. Many fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over the underwhelming performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#INDvsAUS Me after seeing India's batting performance in this match. Kya hi Mood kharab kiya h Me after seeing India's batting performance in this match. Kya hi Mood kharab kiya h😢😢#INDvsAUS https://t.co/R6LHmFOePn

Induneshan Sachu @induneshansachu

#INDvsAUS That was over very quickly. India has been bundled out on a surface which is aiding the batsman . Poor shot from Rohit followed by not much concentrating SKY has opened the gate amidst Kohli batting brilliantly on this wicket. That was over very quickly. India has been bundled out on a surface which is aiding the batsman . Poor shot from Rohit followed by not much concentrating SKY has opened the gate amidst Kohli batting brilliantly on this wicket.#INDvsAUS

FaiJAN @Faij_Aadeez Poor batting performance from team India

Don't force Surya down our throats in ODIs and tests

Samson is a far better batsman in ODIs and provides keeping option too idk what's wrong with Rohit and selectors' heads Poor batting performance from team IndiaDon't force Surya down our throats in ODIs and tests Samson is a far better batsman in ODIs and provides keeping option too idk what's wrong with Rohit and selectors' heads

pappu @pappu64647385 @WasimJaffer14 Match start nahi hui ki kayam ho gayi very shambolic batting by India.Top order & middle order really worry for India even in Indian pitches what is happening to our batsmen barring the 4th test our top and middle order struggling big time @WasimJaffer14 Match start nahi hui ki kayam ho gayi very shambolic batting by India.Top order & middle order really worry for India even in Indian pitches what is happening to our batsmen barring the 4th test our top and middle order struggling big time

sdamra @Ramdas1950 #INDvsAUS India's players are already in the IPL mood. So can not expect anything better than this from them . But for Axar Patel India could not have reached even 100. Great batting by Axar. #INDvsAUS India's players are already in the IPL mood. So can not expect anything better than this from them . But for Axar Patel India could not have reached even 100. Great batting by Axar.

🅰️Ⓜ️ℹ️✝️ @amitsteinkp

Batting has cost us the last two WCT20 .

It will cost us this WC also.

We are just too arrogant to accept that our batting has been poor on multiple occasions across format.

#INDvsAUS @WasimJaffer14 India'top order has embarrassing again,there won't be any reaction.Batting has cost us the last two WCT20 .It will cost us this WC also.We are just too arrogant to accept that our batting has been poor on multiple occasions across format. @WasimJaffer14 India'top order has embarrassing again,there won't be any reaction.Batting has cost us the last two WCT20 .It will cost us this WC also.We are just too arrogant to accept that our batting has been poor on multiple occasions across format.#INDvsAUS

Z∆YN @thezayn_25 Axar yar Dil le le tu

#INDvsAUS India ki batting dekh ke Rona aagayaAxar yar Dil le le tu India ki batting dekh ke Rona aagaya 😭 Axar yar Dil le le tu❤️ #INDvsAUS

Saravanakumar_Nation first no compromise 🇮🇳 @Saravana_2785



It's is purely bcz of shameless batting performance and lazy shot selections



No shame for u guys bcz u are getting salary irrespective of ur performance



#INDvsAUS what a brilliant performance by team India. It is neither a bad pitch to score nor that much quality in bowlingIt's is purely bcz of shameless batting performance and lazy shot selectionsNo shame for u guys bcz u are getting salary irrespective of ur performance what a brilliant performance by team India. It is neither a bad pitch to score nor that much quality in bowlingIt's is purely bcz of shameless batting performance and lazy shot selectionsNo shame for u guys bcz u are getting salary irrespective of ur performance😡#INDvsAUS

vee @ve3_3 aadhe ghante ki neend se utha tha india ki batting dekhne ke liye.. aadhe ghante ki neend se utha tha india ki batting dekhne ke liye..

Akshat @AkshatKumawat21 Disastrous batting performance by team India Disastrous batting performance by team India 💔

john @john1119999

Shameful!

@BCCI @SGanguly99 @sanjaymanjrekar @sardesairajdeep Worst poor batting performance of India against Australia in 50 over match...in the year of 50 over World Cup in India being the host.Shameful! Worst poor batting performance of India against Australia in 50 over match...in the year of 50 over World Cup in India being the host.Shameful!@BCCI @SGanguly99 @sanjaymanjrekar @sardesairajdeep

Sargon @Da_Real_Deal7 @vijayakumarvad3 @FoxCricket Spineless batting by India all out for 117 in their backyard what a joke. @vijayakumarvad3 @FoxCricket Spineless batting by India all out for 117 in their backyard what a joke.

Josh9999 @Josh99992 Overconfidence and bad batting stumped india in second match against Australia Overconfidence and bad batting stumped india in second match against Australia

Salman @yesmesalman

#INDvsAUS Another left arm fast bowler destroyed indian batting lineup. India set new low. Another left arm fast bowler destroyed indian batting lineup. India set new low. #INDvsAUS

Pradeep Pushparaj @imPradeepPP #INDvsAUS #VikramRathour @BCCI Please remove the batting coach. This guy's presentation might be good but no improvements. Still India is struggling with in-swingers. This team can't win ICC trophies if they play swing bowling this way. Any bets ? @ImRo45 @BCCI Please remove the batting coach. This guy's presentation might be good but no improvements. Still India is struggling with in-swingers. This team can't win ICC trophies if they play swing bowling this way. Any bets ? @ImRo45 #INDvsAUS #VikramRathour

The Indian batters' woes against left-arm pacers continued as Mitchell Starc ran through the side's top order with an inspired spell. The speedster completed a stunning five-wicket haul, his ninth in the format.

Team India's batting wasn't up to the mark in the ODI series opener against Australia

The Indian batters have struggled to get going so far in the ongoing three-match home ODI series against Australia. The hosts had their backs against the wall in the opening game as well.

While the Men in Blue needed to chase down a modest target of 189 in the match, Mitchell Starc made it difficult for them with a fiery spell at the start. The side were reeling at 34/4 at one stage during the run chase.

KL Rahul bailed the side out of trouble with a composed half-century. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten at 75, helping his team cross the line.

He stitched together a crucial partnership of 108* runs alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the home team secured a nervy five-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the series.

Australia have a significant chance of leveling the series by chasing down the 118-run target in the ongoing second ODI. The two sides will next square off in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

