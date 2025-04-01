"Playing like he doesn’t even know what batting is" - Fans slam Rohit Sharma for third consecutive low-score in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma continued his poor start to IPL 2025 with another low score against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on March 31. The 37-year-old began his 2025 IPL campaign with scores of 0 and 8 in his first two outings as MI started the season with back-to-back losses.

Ad

Rohit had the ideal opportunity to get back into form with MI chasing only 117 for victory in their third outing against KKR. After smashing a maximum of a free hit from Harshit Rana, Rohit looked to be regaining his touch.

However, he fell inside the powerplay off Andre Russell's bowling for just 13 off 12 deliveries. Rohit Sharma has only 21 runs in three innings in IPL 2025 at an average of seven and a strike rate of 105.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X slammed the former MI captain for his string of failures with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Rohit's poor form, saying:

"What happened to Rohit yaar why he is not performing Is he want to win or just playing without intent and effort It's a concern now for Mumbai."

"If Rohit knw the word self-respect he would hav been in hindi commentary panel dicussing with fellow mumbai merchants," tweeted a fan.

Ad

"Rohit Sharma should seriously start a new career like farming or something. It doesn’t feel like that Rohit and Cricket has any connection left in between. I might be wrong but I think he should leave cricket because cricket has already left him," a fan said.

MI pull off convincing win over KKR despite Rohit Sharma's failure

Fortunately for MI, Rohit Sharma's underwhelming knock was eventually inconsequential as they secured a comfortable win against KKR. Playing their first home game of the season, MI bowled KKR out for a paltry 116 in just 16.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined all-round bowling performance.

Ad

IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar starred with the ball, picking up figures of 4 for 24 in his four overs. In response, MI overcame the early loss of Rohit with no trouble as fellow opener Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 62 off 41 deliveries.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav provided the finishing touches to a dominant run-chase with a quick-fire 9-ball 27, helping MI achieve the target in the 13th over.

The win was MI's first of the season in three matches, propelling them to sixth on the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback