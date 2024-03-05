Police books former India coach Tushar Arothe after finding ₹1 crore cash in house raid

The Vadodara Police booked former coach of the Indian women’s team Tushar Arothe on Saturday, February 2, after seizing over ₹1 crore cash in a raid at his Pratapgunj residence. The police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) said they found "grey bags" full of cash and Arothe had “no satisfying explanation” for it.

SOG Inspector V S Patel told reporters that the police had received a tip-off about the bags arriving at Arothe’s son Rishi's apartment. He said the latter has previously been booked in cases of cricket betting and cheating.

“Two other accomplices named Vikrant Raipatvar and Amit Janit were also found in possession of cash worth Rs 38 lakh… On being questioned, Arothe had no satisfactory reply about the huge sum of cash recovered from the residence," Pateil said.

Proceedings are now on against them under CrPC Section 102 which relates to police's power to seize suspicious property.

Arothe, a former all-rounder for Baroda and the first to play 100 first-class matches for the state, served the Indian team in various capacities between 2008 and 2018.

It was under his tutelage that Mithali Raj and company reached the final of the 2017 World Cup in England. He then got a two-year contract extension but was sacked months after after reports of discord in the team.

Arothe was arrested in a similar case in 2019

Cricketing controversies aside, this is not the first time Arothe has been involved in a betting issue either. In 2019, he and 18 other people were arrested during a raid at a cafe for placing bets during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. However, all accused were granted bail at the time.

In his interviews afterward, Arothe said cricket was his bread and butter and he'd never indulge or even think about doing such acts.

