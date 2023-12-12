"Prayers have been answered" - Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant is expected to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to make his much-awaited cricketing return in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pant was forced to remain on the sidelines for IPL 2023 owing to the multiple injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash last December. He underwent surgery on his right knee and was ruled out of the previous season of the franchise tournament.

The southpaw was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. According to Cricbuzz, Pant is expected to return to full fitness by February next year, which will make him available for the next edition.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their excitement over the reports of Pant returning as the captain of DC for IPL 2024. One fan wrote:

"Fabulous News! Millions of his fans prayers have been answered. God Bless Him."

Here are some of the top reactions:

David Warner captained the Delhi-based side in Rishabh Pant's absence in IPL 2023. The team endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the points table.

Rishabh Pant could be used as an impact player if he is not cleared by BCCI for wicket-keeping: Reports

As per the report, Rishabh Pant will only keep wickets in IPL 2024 if he receives clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 26-year-old could also be used as an impact player if he is not cleared for wicket-keeping. Sharing details about Pant's comeback, here's what a Delhi Capitals official told Cricbuzz:

"If he (Pant) is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side."

IPL 2024 will be crucial for Pant as a player as well. The swashbuckling batter could potentially come into the scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup if he can regain his form.

Having missed several important series, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pant will be raring to get back into action.

