"Prayers have been answered!"- Fans erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal makes T20I debut for India in IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed the T20I debut cap in the third match of the ongoing series against the West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. The southpaw has already made his Test debut and has shown why he is touted as the future superstar of Indian cricket.

Jaiswal had been making waves in domestic cricket and had also shown sheds of brilliance for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023. However, the past 12 months have been nothing short of magnificent for the youngster and that has seen him propel up the ranks to play multiple formats for India.

Fans on Twitter are thrilled to see Yashasvi Jaiswal finally make his T20I debut and believe he can be the explosive opener India need in the shortest format.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ronit @Ronit19799583

Jaiswal is making his T20I debut today Wake up babeJaiswal is making his T20I debut today pic.twitter.com/hVwVHQeZkf

Two games late but Jaiswal gets his T20 cap. So well-earned and someone who I reckon will have a massive role to play on these pitches at the WC next year. He was chanceless against spin in this year's IPL #WIvIND

Wake up babe, Sir Yashasvi bhupendra Jaiswal is making his T20 International debut. A historical date in the history of Indian Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal could complement Shubman Gill really well

Ishan Kishan endured a torrid time in T20Is for India, especially in the past 15 innings. It seemed like his partnership with Shubman Gill wasn't necessarily getting the Men in Blue off to flying starts that they needed.

But Jaiswal could just be the perfect fearless opener that India are looking for, especially given how he comes out al guns blazing. Making full use of the powerplay has become of paramount importance in T20 cricket.

Scoring 625 runs in 14 games for RR at an outstanding strike rate of 163.61 in IPL 2023, it almost seems like Jaiswal is a perfect fit for the ultra-attacking brand of cricket that India wish to play in the T20 format.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal