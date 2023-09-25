"Pre-Planned to Bring ASH"- Fans react as Axar Patel is ruled out of 3rd ODI against Australia ahead of World Cup

Fans have reacted to Team India bowling all-rounder Axar Patel getting ruled him out of the third ODI against Australia due to injury. Patel sustained an injury in his left quadriceps while batting during the last Super 4 loss in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh earlier this month.

He has remained on the sidelines ever since, racing against time to recover in time for the upcoming World Cup. He missed the Asia Cup final and the first two ODIs against Australia. Selectors initially named him in the squad for the third ODI, subject to him attaining match fitness.

According to Cricbuzz, though, Axar Patel is yet to completely recover from the injury, which has now ruled him out of the third match against Australia. However, it's expected that he will most likely return to action ahead of practice games of the World Cup.

Fans took note of the development and expressed their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:

"Pre-Planned to bring ASH"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

"His numbers against bigger sides haven’t been tested that well" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel's ODI performances

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has analysed Axar Patel's batting and bowling performances in ODIs over the past few years. He looked at Axar's batting numbers and opined that they're impressive.

However, Chopra pointed out that most of his good knocks came against low-ranked teams and that he's untested against bigger teams. On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“Axar Patel’s batting and bowling average has improved. But let’s be honest - a lot of his games have been against slightly weaker teams. Since the 2019 World Cup, he has scored 300 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 106, which includes two fifties, which is very good.

"Two of these games have been against West Indies, one against Zimbabwe, one against Bangladesh and three against Sri Lanka. His numbers against bigger sides haven’t been tested that well."

On his bowling performances, Chopra added:

"In bowling, since the 2019 World Cup, in 15 innings he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 35 and an economy of 4.2. So, his economy rate is also good. The full story is that Jadeja’s stats are not that good, while Axar’s seem slightly better, but he is injured."

Do you think Axar Patel should be in the World Squad if he regains fitness in time? Let us know your views in the comments section.