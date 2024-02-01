Prithvi Shaw returns to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad

After almost six months out of action from competitive cricket, Prithvi Shaw has been added to Mumbai's squad for the rest of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season. The opener suffered a knee ligament injury in August last year and missed both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shaw underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, where his workload slowly increased after recovery.

Earlier reports had suggested that he might not get a Return To Play (RTP) certificate for the red-ball competition to prevent him from breaking down immediately after so much time away. But now, he's all set to be available to face Bengal at the Eden Gardens from February 2.

"Prithvi has been given a 'RTP' certificate by the BCCI's National Cricket Academy. The same was sent to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday. He has been batting well at the NCA nets recently," a BCCI source told the Times of India.

Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary, confirmed by saying:

“Once the NCA notified to us of Prithvi having been cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game."

Shaw's return could prove to be a big boost for Mumbai, who have won three out of their four matches so far but have struggled in the batting department.

The most successful domestic side also won't have one of their most consistent batters, Sarfaraz Khan, who has been selected in India's squad for the ongoing home Test series against England. Meanwhile, the team continue to miss Shardul Thakur, who is yet to get clearance from the NCA.

Mumbai's updated squad for Ranji Trophy 2024 after Prithvi Shaw's return

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Awasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Roystan Dias and Sylvester Dsouza.

