"Prithvi Shaw's role in DC is same as Alia's role in RRR" - Fans slam the DC opener for failing yet again in IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw faced the wrath of fans after he continued his dismal bat form in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 20.

Prithvi Shaw scored only 13 runs after playing 11 balls in the chase in the 28th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

KKR batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They were bundled out for 127 after a fine all-round bowling performance from DC bowlers. Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) and Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) were the only batters to come up with handy contributions in the batting department for KKR.

The Delhi Capitals then got off to a brisk start as David Warner hit a flurry of boundaries. After a series of failures, it was a crucial innings for Prithvi Shaw. He started watchfully and then hit a couple of boundaries to get himself into some rhythm. However, he failed to build on it as Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him in the 5th over to break the 38-run opening partnership.

Across six matches in the IPL 2023, Prithvi Shaw has scored a paltry 47 runs at an average of 7.83, with 15 being his highest score.

Fans took note of his recent failure against KKR and slammed him brutally for his shortcomings through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best ones:

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Sai Baba after Seeing Prithvi Shaw Scoring less runs in Every Matches: Sai Baba after Seeing Prithvi Shaw Scoring less runs in Every Matches: https://t.co/Ahn8mL9EnC

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Prithvi Shaw's tactics to get released from DC and play for another franchise is on track for now. Prithvi Shaw's tactics to get released from DC and play for another franchise is on track for now.

Deepanshu Thakur @realdpthakur17 #PrithviShaw has returned to the Indian team a few months ago. If he goes like this in the upcoming matches, he will be dropped again. I don't know Delhi will give him another chance. If given, he need to do well to retain his spot in the national side & I hope he will. #DCvKKR #PrithviShaw has returned to the Indian team a few months ago. If he goes like this in the upcoming matches, he will be dropped again. I don't know Delhi will give him another chance. If given, he need to do well to retain his spot in the national side & I hope he will. #DCvKKR

Sandeep Pamulaparty @pamulaparty #DCvKKR #KKRvDC I am just wondering what others in DC squad( waiting for chances) feel about someone like @PrithviShaw failing every single game but getting chances game after game. The management team just sat there with a poker face today #IPL2O23 I am just wondering what others in DC squad( waiting for chances) feel about someone like @PrithviShaw failing every single game but getting chances game after game. The management team just sat there with a poker face today #IPL2O23 #DCvKKR #KKRvDC

RajBhaduriAviator @RajBhads90 Prithvi Shaw was once touted as the next cricketing sensation from Bombay following Sachin Tendulkar.

He doesnt seem to be half a sensation what Vinod Kambli actually was!! Prithvi Shaw was once touted as the next cricketing sensation from Bombay following Sachin Tendulkar. He doesnt seem to be half a sensation what Vinod Kambli actually was!!

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams Shaw’s flop show continues. He is gone for 13 that too while chasing the lowest score of IPL 2023 - 128. Terrible @PrithviShaw good for only domestic cricket Shaw’s flop show continues. He is gone for 13 that too while chasing the lowest score of IPL 2023 - 128. Terrible @PrithviShaw good for only domestic cricket

#IPL2023

#DCvsKKR I don't know why Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh are still getting chances in playing XI after so many bad performances. Need to re-think @DelhiCapitals I don't know why Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh are still getting chances in playing XI after so many bad performances. Need to re-think @DelhiCapitals #IPL2023#DCvsKKR

#DCvKKR Prithvi Shaw is waiting for the game against Punjab Kings for his blistering comeback! Prithvi Shaw is waiting for the game against Punjab Kings for his blistering comeback! 😍#DCvKKR

#DCvKKR Watching prithvi shaw bat is the worst thing in my life...he just bats awfully... talent needs this much chances to prove themselves and then there is that Starkid Arjun Tendulkar who has a lot of pressure already because of his father's fame but how well he has managed Watching prithvi shaw bat is the worst thing in my life...he just bats awfully... talent needs this much chances to prove themselves and then there is that Starkid Arjun Tendulkar who has a lot of pressure already because of his father's fame but how well he has managed💥#DCvKKR

Rohit gupta @rohit1982adi #PrithviShaw is not handling fame and money properly. Look at that fitness. Another Kambli in making.On the other hand look at Shubman Gill and his composure. Wants to correct his mistakes in every game. Looks like a grounded personality just like Sachin. TOO SOON though#DCvKKR #PrithviShaw is not handling fame and money properly. Look at that fitness. Another Kambli in making.On the other hand look at Shubman Gill and his composure. Wants to correct his mistakes in every game. Looks like a grounded personality just like Sachin. TOO SOON though#DCvKKR

#DCvKKR Prithvi Shaw has become a walking wicket now. Hope he doesn't become another one of those names with hype that disappeared into oblivion. Prithvi Shaw has become a walking wicket now. Hope he doesn't become another one of those names with hype that disappeared into oblivion. #DCvKKR https://t.co/rBhih8TJVB

#DCvKKR Dc owners to pointing and DADA regarding PRITHVI SHAW Dc owners to pointing and DADA regarding PRITHVI SHAW #DCvKKR https://t.co/tfbFlsxbmM

Mike @Mike80940135 . politics ruins ipl I wonder how prithvi shaw and riyan parag gets mighty chances even after failing to score decent runs for multiple matches. Like yash from gujarat has been out from the team, why cant these players be rested. politics ruins ipl #DCvKKR I wonder how prithvi shaw and riyan parag gets mighty chances even after failing to score decent runs for multiple matches. Like yash from gujarat has been out from the team, why cant these players be rested😇. politics ruins ipl #DCvKKR

Tanishq @tanishqspeaks Prithvi Shaw's role in DC is same as alia's role in RRR Prithvi Shaw's role in DC is same as alia's role in RRR

After Prithvi Shaw's early departure, David Warner's half-century kept DC in the hunt against KKR

David Warner took advantage of powerplay restrictions and powered his side to 61/1 in 6 overs to put his side in a good position. KKR spinners then made life difficult for the DC batters and triggered a middle-order collapse.

Warner also walked back to the pavilion after reaching his half-century, which made things interesting in the end. Axar Patel (19*) held his composure and took his side over the line in the final over with four balls to spare.

