"Prithvi Shaw's role in DC is same as Alia's role in RRR" - Fans slam the DC opener for failing yet again in IPL 2023 clash vs KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw faced the wrath of fans after he continued his dismal bat form in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 20.
Prithvi Shaw scored only 13 runs after playing 11 balls in the chase in the 28th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
KKR batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They were bundled out for 127 after a fine all-round bowling performance from DC bowlers. Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.
Jason Roy (43 off 39 balls) and Andre Russell (38* off 31 balls) were the only batters to come up with handy contributions in the batting department for KKR.
The Delhi Capitals then got off to a brisk start as David Warner hit a flurry of boundaries. After a series of failures, it was a crucial innings for Prithvi Shaw. He started watchfully and then hit a couple of boundaries to get himself into some rhythm. However, he failed to build on it as Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him in the 5th over to break the 38-run opening partnership.
Across six matches in the IPL 2023, Prithvi Shaw has scored a paltry 47 runs at an average of 7.83, with 15 being his highest score.
Fans took note of his recent failure against KKR and slammed him brutally for his shortcomings through their reactions on Twitter.
After Prithvi Shaw's early departure, David Warner's half-century kept DC in the hunt against KKR
David Warner took advantage of powerplay restrictions and powered his side to 61/1 in 6 overs to put his side in a good position. KKR spinners then made life difficult for the DC batters and triggered a middle-order collapse.
Warner also walked back to the pavilion after reaching his half-century, which made things interesting in the end. Axar Patel (19*) held his composure and took his side over the line in the final over with four balls to spare.
