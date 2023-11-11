"Proper hammering" - Fans react to Mitchell Marsh's majestic 177*-run knock in BAN vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Australian opener Mitchell Marsh stole the show with his sensational batting exploits in the team's 2023 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11.

Marsh was one of the key architects in Australia's comprehensive eight-wicket win, remaining unbeaten on 177 off 132 deliveries. Pat Cummins and Co. secured a comfortable victory, successfully chasing down the 308-run target in 44.4 overs.

Marsh earned widespread praise on social media for his majestic knock.

Notably, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith formed a stellar 175*-run partnership for the third wicket to take their side home. Australia finished the league stage with seven successive victories.

"Sure my mum and dad would be watching back home and they would be happy with this" - Mitchell Marsh after his stunning knock

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the player of the match for his stupendous century against Bangladesh. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he mentioned that this innings will bring some joy to his family members, who are mourning the loss of his late grandfather.

The all-rounder had also flown back home due to the poor health of his grandfather. Here's what he said about his performance:

"It feels great, obviously to finish off the league games with another win was great for the boys. It was important for me to back myself at 3, knowing when Head comes back, I'll have to go down to 3. Have failed a few times, but have backed myself to perform. Sure my mum and dad would be watching back home and they would be happy with this, my grandpop (who passed away last week) was a great man and I'm sure he'd be happy out there."

Australia will now take on South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.