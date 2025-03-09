Punjab Kings' newest signing mimics Team India stars ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Musheer Khan mimicked Indian players ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the high-octane encounter today (Sunday, March 9).

Ad

PBKS purchased Musheer Khan for 30 lakhs at the mega auction last November following his brilliant performances in Under-19 and domestic cricket. He recently joined the Punjab Kings camp to commence preparations for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, PBKS took to their official Instagram account to share a reel in which Musheer can be seen imitating the mannerisms of star Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

PBKS' IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 25 with a match against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game. Under the new captain-coach duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, the Punjab franchise would hope for a revival in fortunes after performing poorly for the past few seasons.

Ad

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm.

Ad

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3.30 pm

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30 pm

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30 pm

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7.30 pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30 pm

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7.30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news