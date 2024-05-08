Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boost Region vs Amo Region, Match 14

Band-e-Amir Region defeated Mis-Ainak Region in the 13th match of the Qosh Tepa T20 2024 on Thursday, May 8, at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul. In the 14th match, Amo Region defeated Boost Region by 68 runs after posting a total of 185 runs on the board.

Band-e-Amir Region are still in first place and have won four out of four games. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.907. Mis-Ainak Region are still in second position. They have won three out of five games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.200.

Speen-Ghar Region and Boost Region are still in third and fourth places, respectively. The two teams have won two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.263 and 0.275, respectively. Amo Region are still in fifth place and have won one out of six games with a Net Run Rate of -0.295.

Sharafuddin Ashraf's heroics lead Amo Region to victory over Boost Region

Band-e-Amir Region elected to bat against Mis Ainak Region. They made 115 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sediqullah Atal was the only batter who managed to cross the 20-run mark and scored 25 runs off 22 deliveries. Wahidullah Zadran and Mohammad Riaz took two wickets each.

Ibrahim Zadran and Mehboob Taskin scored 30-plus runs for Mis-Ainak Region. Mis-Ainak Region could make only 110 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by five runs. Wafadar Momand and Khalil Ahmad picked up two wickets each. Khalil won the Player of the Match award.

Amo Region won the toss and elected to bat against Boost Region. They scored 185 runs for the loss of five wickets. Sharafuddin Ashraf made 66 runs off 36 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Sami Sarmast was the pick of the bowlers for Boost Region and took two wickets for 43 runs in four overs.

Boost Region were bundled out for 117 runs and lost the match by 68 runs. Zahir Khan was the most successful bowler for Amo Region and took four wickets for seven runs in 2.4 overs. Sharafuddin won the Player of the Match award.

