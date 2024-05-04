Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mis-Ainak Region vs Amo Region, Match 8

The seventh and eighth matches of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024, which were scheduled to take place on Saturday, have been abandoned. As a result, the teams shared two points and there has been a shift in the points table.

Band-E-Amir Region stand at the top of the pile with two wins in three matches, followed by Mis Ainak Region at second with a solitary win in four matches. While the former has five points, Mis Ainak Region has four points.

Speen Ghar Region find themselves in third with a solitary win in four games. They have points under their belt. Boost Region are languishing at second from the bottom, having not earned a single win in the tournament, thus far. Boost Region have managed to secure a solitary point thus far. Amo Region, meanwhile, are rooted at the bottom of the table with a solitary point to their name.

Band-E-Amir Region, Speen Ghar Region in action on Sunday

Sadly, the fifth and sixth matches of the tournament were also abandoned due to bad weather. The tournament began with a Band-E-Amir Region taking on Boost Region in the first match on Wednesday. The former won that game by three runs.

The second match was also played on the same day between the Mis Ainak Region and the Speen Ghar Region. The latter chased down a 108-run total on the final ball of the match in a nail-biting encounter.

The third match saw Amo Region lock horns with Band-E-Amir on Thursday. The latter secured their second consecutive win after beating Band-E-Amir by 10 wickets.

Mis Ainak Region and Boost Region were in action in the fourth match of the tournament. The former won that game by 14 runs.

Band-E-Amir Region will lock horns with Speen Ghar Region in the 9th match of the tournament on Sunday. The second match on the same day sees Amo Region take on Boost Region in what is expected to be an exciting contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback