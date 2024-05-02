Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mis-Ainak vs Boost, Match 4

Band-E-Amir Region chased down a target of 143 runs against Amo Region in the third match of the Qosh Tepa T20 2024 on Thursday, May 2. In the fourth match, Mis-Ainak Region defeated Boost Region by 14 runs after posting a total of 137 runs on the board.

Band-E-Amir Region moved to first place from second and have won both their matches so far. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.716. Mis Ainak Region have jumped to the second position from third and have a Net Run Rate of 0.250. They have won and lost one game each.

Speen-Ghar Region have slipped to third place from first and have one win to their name so far. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.200. Boost Region and Amo Region are still in the last two places and are yet to record their first victory. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.425 and -1.567, respectively.

Ibrahim Zadran's heroics help Mis-Ainak defeat Boost Region

Band-E-Amir Region won the toss against Amo Region and elected to bowl. Amo Region scored 142 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Allah Noor was the highest scorer and made 34 runs off 28 deliveries. Nijat Masood was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Bahar Shinwari and Sediquilah Atal provided a solid start to the Band-E-Amir Region. They helped the team reach the target of 143 runs in 16.3 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Shinwari scored 60 runs off 55 deliveries, while Atal made 63 runs off 46 deliveries. Shinwari won the Player of the Match award.

Boost Region won the toss against Mis-Ainak Region and elected to bowl. Mis-Ainak Region reached a total of 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with the help of Ibrahim Zadran’s knock of 65 runs off 48 deliveries. Faridoon was the most successful bowler for Boost Region and took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Boost Region could score only 123 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 14 runs. No batter could score more than 25 runs for the team. Nasim Mangal, Wahidullah Zadran and Khalil Gurbaz took two wickets each.

