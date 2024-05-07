Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Speen-Ghar Region vs Amo Region, Match 12

The action continued in the ongoing Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup as two more fixtures took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 7.

Mis-Ainak Region defeated Boost Region by seven wickets, while Speen-Ghar Region defeated Amo Region by 33 runs in a fairly one-sided contest.

Mis-Ainak Region have now jumped to the second place in the points table with three wins and one defeat in four games. They have six points in their account with a net run rate of +0.313.

Meanwhile, Band-e-Amir Region remain at the top of the points table with six points after three wins in three games and a net run rate of +1.146.

Speen-Ghar Region also climbed to the third position in the points table with two wins, two losses, and one no-result. They have five points in five games against their name alongside a net run rate of -1.263.

Boost Region didn’t play a game on the day but they are now fourth in the points table with four points in five games. They have won two and lost three matches so far and have a net run rate of +1.010.

On the other hand, Amo Region are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with one point in five games. They are still searching for their first win in the competition after losing four matches while one of their fixtures was washed out because of rain.

Samiullah Shinwari hogs limelight with his all-round heroics as Speen-Ghar Region dismantle Amo Region

In the first game of the day, Mis-Ainak Region won the toss and invited Boost Region to bat first. Rahmat Shah scored 50 runs off 36 deliveries but the rest of the batters failed to convert their start. In the end, Boost Region posted 152/7 in 20 overs on the board. Mohammad Younus was the best bowler for Mis-Ainak Region with two wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Chasing the total, the openers failed to contribute much to the Mis-Ainak Region. However, respective half-centuries from Mehboob Taskin (58 runs off 44 deliveries) and Afsar Zazai (unbeaten 55 runs off 34 deliveries) won the game Mis-Ainak Region.

In the second game of the day, the Speen-Ghar Region batted first after winning the toss against the Amo Region. However, none of their batters could play a big knock despite seven batters reaching the double-figure mark.

Skipper Samiullah Shinwari top-scored with 37 runs off 34 deliveries to take his team to 155/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Sharafuddin Ashraf bowled a brilliant spell of 4/20 in four overs for Amo Region.

Defending the total, Speen-Ghar Region never allowed Amo Region to get in control and bundled them out for 122 in 18.5 overs. Mohammad Akram top-scored for Amo Region with 39 runs, while Samiullah Shinwari produced an outstanding spell of 3/15 in his four overs.

